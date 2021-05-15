TN looking to airlift oxygen cylinders, concentrators from MP

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As the oxygen crisis for Covid has affected Tamil Nadu, the state government is now looking to airlift oxygen cylinders and concentrators from Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh and one other state, officials sources part of the oxygen monitoring team said.

Sources said that the talks for this are on and the ways of streamlining oxygen through the air are being discussed by a special team.

“Oxygen shortage in hospitals is a national phenomenon and we are facing the same here. Right now, we are getting oxygen from the eastern corridor and only one-fifth of it has come,” said official sources, adding that two more containers would come by midnight of May 17 and it is still unpredictable to say when the situation will stabilise.

On Saturday, Several second-tier private hospitals in Chennai were found to be shifting patients to the government facilities due to lack of oxygen.

This has caused a worry among officials and people alike, while officials say that they do not know when the situation will stabilise.

“Right now, we have urged all the private hospitals to contact the Covid-19 war-room in case of oxygen emergency,” sources said.