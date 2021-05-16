STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Armed Forces focusing on managing medical personnel for Covid care facilities

MoD has also granted extension to the Short Service Commissioned doctors of AFMS till December 31, 2021 which has augmented the strength by 238 more doctors.
 

Published: 16th May 2021 10:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2021 10:20 PM   |  A+A-

The Navy has made arrangements for COVID-19 patients at INHS Jeevanti in Goa, INHS Patanjali in Karwar, Karnataka and INHS Sandhani in Mumbai

The Navy has made arrangements for COVID-19 patients at INHS Jeevanti in Goa, INHS Patanjali in Karwar, Karnataka and INHS Sandhani in Mumbai. (Photo | Twitter/@DefenceMinIndia)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Armed Forces are working on meeting the rising requirements of medical personnel at various Covid care centres across the country. While government decided to defer the retirements of the Military Doctors for seven months, 110 newly commissioned doctors joined on May 14 and forces are training support staff too.

A senior Army officer told, "We have been posting our personnel as per the requirements. But the new setups were raised quickly and we have met the on ground requirements."

While keeping the primary duty of looking after the serving personnel, veterans and their families in mind, Armed Forces have deployed the medical personnel, doctors and support staff at various facilities created by DRDO including those at Delhi, Lucknow, Varanasi and Ahmedabad.

There is a pressure on the medical staff admitted, the officer quoted above.

Coming as a big relief was the commissioning of 110 freshly pass out Medical Officers into the Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) from Armed Forces Medical College, Pune. Ninety-four cadets were commissioned into the Indian Army, 10 in the Indian Air Force and six in the Indian Navy.

AFMS is integrated medical organisation in the country. The commissioned Medical Officers would be leaving immediately to join as interns in 31 AFMS hospitals across the country, which are also designated for COVID care of Armed Forces personnel as well as civilians.

The steps taken by Ministry of Defence to meet the requirement includes an order for recruitment of 400 Ex-Army Medical Corps (AMC)/Short Service Commission (SSC) officers released between 2017 and 2021, are expected to be recruited on contract basis for a maximum period of 11 months.

MoD has also granted extension to the Short Service Commissioned doctors of AFMS till December 31, 2021 which has augmented the strength by 238 more doctors.

Additional contractual staff has also been temporarily hired in 51 high pressure ex-servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) polyclinics for night duty for three months to cater to the veterans and their dependents.

Meanwhile, the Dhanvantri COVID Hospital at Ahmedabad has emerged as an example of CIVIL – MILITARY cooperation and holistic health care. An officer posted there told, “On an average about 30 discharges a day is taking place from 05 May onwards with the patient strength varying from 427 and peaking up to 600.”

The hospital started on 23rd April with about 40 doctors and today it has 140 doctors along with more than 400 highly qualified Medical Staff. The hospital has state of art infrastructure like CT Scan, X Rays, Lab Test, Dialysis and Tele Consultation - all are being provided to patients free of cost.

Beside medication, multipronged approach towards holistic health care involving Yoga, Pranayam, Ayush, counselling by professional psychiatric & personal touch.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
armed forces COVID Care Centre Coronavirus India
India Matters
prabhu chawla
Open letter to PM Narendra Modi: Act like a leader, axe sycophants and saboteurs
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Twitter)
COVID-19: No role for cabinet in pandemic control, PMO calls the shots
COVID19 patients take part in yoga and meditation sessions at Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
COVID positive? Consult doc. Don't panic and rush for O2, ICU
A nurse consulting a Covid-19 patient outside Corona Outpatient Department at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Time won't heal these wounds, Covid-affected patients, families need psychosocial support: Expert

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A police officer holds an umbrella to protect himself from the rain as he enforces a lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Kochi. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: What is this triple lockdown imposed in Kerala to fight COVID
Local fishermans watch the effects of cyclone Touktae, at Panamburu beach area near Mangaluru, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae intensifies, heavy rainfall and damage in Kerala, Goa, Karnataka
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp