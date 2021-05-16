COVID-19 restrictions extended in Punjab till May 31 to curb spread of virus

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: With the test positivity rate remaining high during the last one week, Punjab government today ordered the extension of all existing restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19 till May 3. Himachal Pradesh has also extended the state-wide Covid curfew till May 26.

Reviewing the state’s Covid situation at a high-level meeting, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said the District Collectors will continue to determine the opening of shops in a staggered manner and enforce other restrictions to check spread of Covid, especially in rural areas.

They can also make suitable amendments depending on the on-ground situation, keeping in mind the state's overall restrictions as well.

The district authorities shall continue to ensure strict implementation of all the directives of the MHA and state government on Covid appropriate behaviour -- including social distancing norms, regulating crowds in market places and public transport, and imposition of penalties prescribed for violation of norms/restrictions.

He said that while the restrictions so far had shown results, with some decline in day-to-day positivity, but extension of the same in view of high positivity of 13.1 per cent as of May 9-15 period, with causal fatality rate standing at 2.4.

The district administrations are directed to investigate complaints of fleecing of patients by some private hospitals, warning that such establishments would be shut down if they continue to indulge in such practices.

He directed the police department to crack down on those indulging in hoarding or black marketing of any Covid-related essentials or medicines.

Amarinder also expressed concern over the spread of the new fungal disorder associated with Covid-19.

The health department has been asked to ensure the availability of medicines to treat the fungal infection in the state. They should be procured before hand to ensure there is no shortage, he added, and asked the department to also re-examine the SOP to see if there is anything that can be done to prevent this disease from occurring.

Dr KK Talwar referred to the fungal infection as a serious issue, that could be attributed to either high use of steroids or use of undistilled water in Oxygen.

The Himachal Pradesh Government had yesterday decided to extend the state-wide Covid-19 curfew till May 26. This comes after a curfew from May 10 to May 16 was already standing in the state in light of a surge in coronavirus cases.