Covishield new rule tweaks won't affect pre-booked slots: Government

The Centre had on May 13 extended the gap between the first and second doses of Covishield vaccine to 12-16 weeks based on the recommendations by the COVID Working Group.

Published: 16th May 2021 07:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2021 08:15 AM

Covishield

A health worker holds up a Covishield vial. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Sunday clarified that already booked appointments for second dose of Covishield vaccine will remain valid and the same will not be cancelled on the Co-WIN platform.

It, however, said requisite changes have now been done in the Co-WIN digital portal, as a result of which further online or on-site appointments will not be possible if the period after first dose date for a beneficiary is less than 84 days.

The Centre had on May 13 extended the gap between the first and second doses of Covishield vaccine to 12-16 weeks based on the recommendations by the COVID Working Group chaired by N K Arora.

“The Government of India has communicated this change to states and UTs. The Co-WIN digital portal has also been reconfigured to reflect this extension of interval for two doses of Covishield,” the Union health ministry said.

“However, there have been reports in a section of the media suggesting that people who had pre-booked their appointments for the second dose in less than 84 days on Co-WIN are being turned back from vaccination centres without getting the second dose of Covishield,” it said.

“Additionally, already booked online appointments for second dose of Covishield will remain valid and are not being cancelled by Co-WIN. Further, the beneficiaries are advised to reschedule their appointments for a later date beyond the 84th day from the date of first dose of vaccination,” the ministry added.

