Cyclone Tauktae: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray reviews preparation in coastal areas amid covid crisis

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray informed the Union Home Minister Amit Shah in his meeting via VC that the coastal areas of Maharashtra are warned and alerted about cyclone Tauktae to ensure of about the electricity and oxygen supply in this region.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that the administration is on high alert in Maharashtra. "We are already prepared for this cyclone. The state government has taken various measures to avert the damage. We have made up the backup electricity supply plan particularly in Covid hospitals.

"The patients should not suffer due to sudden power cut and other issues related to the cyclone. Besides, jumbo Covid care centre who are at low lying areas should not be also submerged therefore the local corporation was also asked to prepare the drain out the excessive rainwater and protect the centre,” the CM said adding that some centre patients have also shifted to other safe locations in anticipating of waterlogging in Covid 19 care centres in Mumbai and Konkan region.

The BMC has suspended the vaccinations drive on Monday due to the Tauktae cyclone in Mumbai.

"There is no danger of this cyclone directly to Mumbai but it will pass through the Mumbai's coastal area therefore they may be heavy to heavy rainfall. As a precaution, this suspending the vaccination on Monday decision was taken in Mumbai to avoid trouble to people," said Mumbai mayor Kishori Pendnekar.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani also called on the review meeting with senior officials on the preparedness of state administration in view of #CycloneTauktae forecast and instructed officials to make all possible arrangements with the ‘Zero Casualty’ approach in the wake of prevailing Corona situation.

Uddhav Thackeray said that due to cyclone the oxygen supply chain could be disturbed, therefore, they have informed the oxygen manufacturers and suppliers to be ready to tackle any situation and ensure the smooth supply of oxygen to hospitals.

“The local authorities also will coordinate with oxygen supplies in the coastal region. There should be smooth transportations of oxygen in stormy and heavy rain also. The police are also deployed at various places for a smooth supply of oxygen. The war room at Mantralaya also put on alert to help the needy people,” Uddhav Thackeray said adding they are also safeguarding the oxygen manufacturing plants in the coastal region.

In the coastal region, nearly 900 metric tonne oxygen amanufacturing takes place and that includes 230 MT at JSW plant, 120 MT at Dolavi plant, 245 MT Linde at Taloja, 120 MT at Inox Raigad etc.

"If any oxygen plant is disturbed due to cyclone then another arrangement would be made from other plants to hospitals. We will ensure that no hospital will suffer the lack of oxygen at a crucial time. Apart from oxygen, the drugs and other medical types of equipment like PPE kits will be supplied on time to coastal region places."