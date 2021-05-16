STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Cylinder waali bitiya: Shahjahanpur's daughter who helps everyone with oxygen

Arshi said on the first day of Ramzan, the condition of her father Mashoor, who was not keeping well, began deteriorating and her worst fears came true when he tested positive for COVID-19.

Published: 16th May 2021 05:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2021 05:29 PM   |  A+A-

Oxygen cylinder, Bengaluru

For representational purposes. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By PTI

SHAHJAHANPUR: Breathing hope into the lives of people in need of oxygen amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, 26-year-old Arshi has earned the sobriquet of cylinder waali bitiya -- the daughter with the oxygen cylinder.

What began as a struggle to procure the life-saving gas for her coronavirus positive father, who managed to beat the viral disease, has now turned into a mission to save as many lives as possible in this district and those around it including the neighbouring state of Uttarakhand.

Perched atop her trusted companion -- a scooter -- the young woman, a resident of Madaar Khel locality in Shahjahanpur, has so far distributed around 20 oxygen cylinders for free and is helped by her two brothers and some other associates.

Recalling the beginning of her philanthropic journey, Arshi said on the first day of Ramzan, the condition of her father Mashoor, who was not keeping well, began deteriorating and her worst fears came true when he tested positive for COVID-19.

While in home isolation, his oxygen levels started falling and the doctor asked me to arrange an oxygen cylinder.

However, when I approached the authorities, I was told that patients in home isolation cannot get oxygen cylinders and was advised to get my father admitted to a hospital, according to Arshi.

"Despite moving from pillar to post, I was not able to arrange a cylinder.

As desperation grew, I somehow managed to get one from the office of the city magistrate, Arshi told PTI.

I then came in contact with a social organisation based in Uttarakhand through WhatsApp which provided oxygen for my father and he subsequently recovered from the illness," she added.

After this incident, I realised what families of COVID patients needing oxygen must be going through, she said.

"Ever since, anyone who sought oxygen either through phone or WhatsApp was helped.

I have provided oxygen to several people in Shahbad and Hardoi (UP) and Uttarakhand," the 26-year-old said, adding that she does not charge any money.

The young woman has received many laurels for her heroic actions not only from those whom she has helped but also the state's politicians.

Shahjahanpur district president of Samajwadi Party Tanveer Khan said Arshi has embarked on a mission to provide oxygen cylinders to those who need it.

"Amidst the COVID-19, Arshi is doing a historic work, without caring for her own life," Khan told PTI.

Showering praises on Arshi, local resident Syed Naved said the woman provided him with three oxygen cylinders for his COVID-19 positive father.

"May Allah fulfil all her wishes," he said.

Meanwhile, Shahjahanpur Chief Medical Officer S P Gautam said there was no shortage of oxygen in the district and stressed that the life-saving gas was being provided to COVID-19 patients who are in home isolation.

"There is no shortage of oxygen in the district, and oxygen is available in the hospitals.

Apart from this, people who are COVID-19 infected and are in home isolation, oxygen cylinders are being provided to them by the city magistrate," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid-19 pandemic Arshi daughter with oxygen cylinder Fighting Covid-19
India Matters
prabhu chawla
Open letter to PM Narendra Modi: Act like a leader, axe sycophants and saboteurs
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Twitter)
COVID-19: No role for cabinet in pandemic control, PMO calls the shots
COVID19 patients take part in yoga and meditation sessions at Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
COVID positive? Consult doc. Don't panic and rush for O2, ICU
A nurse consulting a Covid-19 patient outside Corona Outpatient Department at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Time won't heal these wounds, Covid-affected patients, families need psychosocial support: Expert

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A police officer holds an umbrella to protect himself from the rain as he enforces a lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Kochi. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: What is this triple lockdown imposed in Kerala to fight COVID
Local fishermans watch the effects of cyclone Touktae, at Panamburu beach area near Mangaluru, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae intensifies, heavy rainfall and damage in Kerala, Goa, Karnataka
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp