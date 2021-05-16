Goa adds 1,314 new COVID-19 cases, 3,793 recover; 43 die

By PTI

PANAJI: A total of 3,793 COVID-19 patients recovered in Goa on Sunday against the detection of 1,314 fresh infections, while 43 patients died, a health official said.

The overall caseload in Goa has reached 1,35,856, while the fatality count stands at 2,099, he said, adding the number of recoveries so far rose to 1,05,505, leaving the state with 28,252 active cases.

With 3,877 new tests, the total number of samples tested so far in Goa has gone up to 7,57,148,he added.

