Gujarat sees 8,210 new COVID-19 cases, 14,483 recoveries, 82 deaths

Published: 16th May 2021 10:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2021 10:19 PM   |  A+A-

A COVID-19 patient receives primary treatment inside an ambulance at the COVID-19 OPD of the Government Civil Hospital, in Ahmedabad. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat on Sunday reported 8,210 fresh coronavirus positive cases, taking the tally to 7,52,619 while 82 fatalities, including 13 deaths in Ahmedabad, pushed the toll to 9,121, the state health department said.

A total of 14,483 patients were discharged during the day, taking the count of recoveries so far in Gujarat to 6,38,590, it said, adding the state's case recovery rate has improved to 84.85 per cent.

Gujarat is now left with 1,04,908 active cases.

At 2,278, Ahmedabad district reported the highest number of new cases in the state in the day, followed by 882 cases in Vadodara, 705 in Surat, 535 in Rajkot, 411 in Junagadh, 319 in Jamnagar, 269 in Bhavnagar etc.

Ahmedabad reported the highest number of 13 fatalities in the state in the day, followed by 12 in Surat, 9 in Junagadh.

Jamnagar and Vadodara each reported seven fatalities, the department said.

With 29,844 new vaccinations in Gujarat, the number of doses administered so far reached 1,47,81,755 including 37,89,777 beneficiaries who have received the second dose of anti-COVID-19 vaccines, it said.

In the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, the number of COVID-19 cases rose to 9,637 with 87 new infections on Sunday.

With 150 patients being discharged during the day, the count of recoveries increased to 8,727 in the UT, officials said, adding the number of active cases stood at 906.

The UT has seen four COVID-19 deaths so far, it said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 7,52,619, new cases 8,210, death toll 9,121, discharged 6,38,590, active cases 1,04,908, people tested so far - figures not released.

