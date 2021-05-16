Last rites of Congress MP Rajeev Satav in Hingoli on May 17

By PTI

AURANGABAD: The last rites of Congress MP Rajeev Satav will be performed at his ancestral town Kalamnuri in Maharashtra's Hingoli district on Monday, an official said.

Satav (46) died in Pune on Sunday, days after recovering from the coronavirus infection.

The Rajya Sabha member was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Pune after testing coronavirus positive last month and was on ventilator support.

After recovering from COVID-19, he was diagnosed with Cytomegalovirus infection and his condition became critical.

His funeral will be held at 10.30 am on Monday in Kalamnuri town, located about 240 km from here, Hingoli Collector Ruchesh Jaywanshi told PTI.

Satav was born in Pune in September 1974 and studied at the Fergusson College and ILS Law College there.

He was a member of the Kalamnuri Block Panchayat from 2002-2009.

Satav served as the Lok Sabha member from Hingoli from 2009 to 2014, and was earlier also an MLA from Kalamnuri.

He was a member of multiple parliamentary committees.