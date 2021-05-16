Manohar Lal Khattar faces anger of farmers, 70 hurt in melee

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: About 50 farmers and 20 police personnel were injured on Sunday in clashes at Hisar where Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had gone to inaugurate a new Covid- 19 hospital.

The farmers were protesting the Centre’s farm laws. Khattar had left the venue after inaugurating the 500-bed hospital by the time the farmers reached there.

The police had tried to stop them outside Hisar, but they managed to break the barricades and proceed to where the CM was going.

As they neared the venue, the police first fired tear gas shells, and then, resorted to lathi-charge. In retaliation, the farmers pelted stones at the police.

The clashes continued for about two hours. The police have detained a few people, including women. Chief Minister Khattar appealed to the agitating farmers to cooperate with the government in its fight against Covid-19.

​He said understanding the need of the hour, the farmers who are protesting against the new farm laws, should immediately call off their stir so as to ensure that the chain of the virus is broken.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) condemned the ‘brutal assault’ on the protesters. But, a police source said as many as 20 police personnel were injured and two of them are undergoing treatment at a local hospital. Earlier, before proceeding to the venue, the farmers also attacked DSP Abhimanyu Lohan.