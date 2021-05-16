STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Normal life remains affected in J-K as admin extends lockdown till May 24 

The officials said restrictions on the movement and assembly of people continued to remain in force on Sunday, though the curbs were not strict.

Published: 16th May 2021 03:19 PM

Health workers bring syringes to a vaccination centre in Jammu on Saturday

Health workers bring syringes to a vaccination centre in Jammu on Saturday | PTI

By PTI

SRINAGAR: The lockdown imposed in Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of an alarming surge in coronavirus cases entered the 18th day on Sunday as the normal life remained affected in most areas of the union territory, officials said.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration had on Saturday extended the lockdown till May 24.

The officials said restrictions on the movement and assembly of people continued to remain in force on Sunday, though the curbs were not strict.

Markets remained shut and public transport was off the roads, they said.

However, private cars were seen plying in some areas of the city here and other district headquarters in the valley and the Jammu region, the officials said.

Several roads have been sealed by security forces and barricades have been put at many places in the city here as well as in other district headquarters of the valley to prevent the movement of people.

On April 29, the Jammu and Kashmir administration imposed a curfew in 11 districts in a bid to tackle the surge in COVID-19 cases, which was subsequently extended to all the 20 districts the next day till May 17.

However, On Saturday, the lockdown was extended till 7 am on May 24.

