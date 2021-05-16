Rahul Gandhi leads 'arrest me too' campaign as cops detain people over critical poster on PM Modi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, along with his colleagues and leaders of other parties, on Sunday hit out at the Centre over reports of several people being arrested in Delhi for allegedly putting up posters critical of the government’s handling of the Covid crisis.

Led by Rahul Gandhi, Congress leaders replaced their profile pictures on Twitter with the poster asking why Covid vaccines were sent abroad.

The principal opposition party said tough questions will be asked to the prime minister if people don’t get vaccines, medicines and oxygen.

“Arrest me too,” Rahul tweeted along with an image of the poster which read “Modi ji, why did you send vaccines meant for our children, abroad?”

At least 17 people have been arrested by the Delhi Police over the posters that had appeared in the national capital criticising PM Modi’s handling of the pandemic.

The Trinamool and the CPM, too, voiced their opposition to the arrests.

“Busy with election rallies & building the Central Vista, Modi govt didn’t have time to plan for vaccines, but has time to arrest the poor asking,” the CPM tweeted, repeating the line: “Why did you send our children’s vaccines abroad?”

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh dared the PM and home minister to arrest him, saying he was putting up such posters on his compound wall.

“Putting up critical posters against PM is now a crime? Is India run by the Modi Penal Code now?” he asked.