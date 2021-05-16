Relatives of patient create ruckus at UP hospital

By PTI

AMETHI: Angry relatives of a patient who died here created ruckus at the district hospital by damaging the emergency ward and beating up doctors and health workers at the facility, officials said on Sunday.

A case has been registered against the relatives at the Gauriganj Police Station, they said.

Sona Devi (55), a resident of Gartholia village under Shahgarh block, was admitted to the hospital on Saturday after her condition deteriorated. She was declared dead by the doctors.

Ranjeet, brother of the deceased, alleged that his sister died because of medical negligence.

Chief Medical Officer of Amethi Ashutosh Dubey, however, said Devi was brought dead to the hospital.

"When the doctors said she was brought dead to the hospital, the family members got agitated and beat up the doctors and health workers, he said.