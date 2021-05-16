Two sons of separatist leader Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai detained
The duo was detained in connection with a case registered by police in Kupwara district on May 6 after pro-freedom slogans were raised at the separatist leader's funeral.
Published: 16th May 2021 04:24 PM | Last Updated: 16th May 2021 04:24 PM | A+A A-
SRINAGAR: Police have detained two sons of separatist leader Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai, who died earlier this month at a hospital while in custody, officials said on Sunday.
The duo was detained from their residence in Barzulla area of the city late Saturday evening in connection with a case registered by police in Kupwara district on May 6 after pro-freedom slogans were raised at the separatist leader's funeral, the officials said.
Sehrai -- the then Tehreek-e-Hurriyat (TeH) chairman -- died at a hospital in Jammu region on May 5.
The ailing separatist leader was shifted there from Udhampur jail where he was under PSA detention.
Sehrai's other son Junaid was a militant.
He was killed in an encounter with security forces here in May last year.