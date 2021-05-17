After first death, Uttarakhand steps up preparation to tackle black fungus

Vineet Upadhyay By

Dehradun: After first death due to black fungus in Uttarakhand on Sunday, state government officials said that steps are being taken to tackle the issue.

Pankaj Pandey, secretary (in-charge) health, Uttarakhand said, "We had a virtual meeting yesterday with eminent personalities including director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi. Dr Guleria enlightened us on the issue. We have also included many eminent doctors from the state to tackle the issue."

A letter has also been issued by the state health department to all district magistrates, chief medical officers of all 13 districts of the state detailing the symptoms and safety guards to be practiced.

Dr Debopam Chatterjee from AIIMS Rishikesh said, "Those who are diabetic, have had any transplant and those with low immunity need to be extra careful. Not every Covid 19 patient who has recovered will contract this infection."

Experts said patients who are susceptible to this need to be watchful.

Total 21 cases have surfaced in the state till date.

At present, total 17 patients of black fungus are admitted in AIIMS, Rishikesh out of which 12 are from Uttarakhand and 5 are from neighboring Uttar Pradesh.