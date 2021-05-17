STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Amid COVID crisis, two bodies spotted on Ganga bank in UP's Ballia

Last week, Ballia residents had claimed that over 50 corpses were seen floating in the river in the district, triggering suspicion that these were of COVID patients.

Published: 17th May 2021 08:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2021 08:53 PM   |  A+A-

Bodies of suspected Covid-19 victims are seen in shallow graves buried in the sand near a cremation ground on the banks of Ganges River in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

BALLIA: Two bodies were spotted on the bank of the Ganga at a village here, police said on Monday.

Last week, Ballia residents had claimed that over 50 corpses were seen floating in the river in the district, triggering suspicion that these were of COVID patients.

The two bodies were spotted at Maldepur village under the Phephana police station area on Sunday and their last rites were performed on Monday, area SHO Sanjay Tripathi said.

He said of the two bodies, one was half burnt.

Police have started patrolling the river here and has told villagers not to dispose of bodies in the Ganga.

Tripathi said the flood unit of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) is also patrolling the river.

"People living near the river bank in villages have been told that if anyone is facing difficulty in getting the last rites done, they can take the help of police or the district administration," Tripathi said.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government will now take the help of religious leaders to create awareness among people not to dump bodies in the rivers, an official said on Monday, amid mounting criticism over such incidents.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath instructed officials during a meeting that the process of burial on the banks of rivers or disposing bodies in rivers as part of last rite was not environment friendly.

There should be a dialogue with the religious leaders in this regard as there is a need to make people aware about it, an official said.

Adityanath asked for continued patrolling by water police of the State Disaster Response Force and Provincial Armed Constabulary around all the rivers of the state and asked for ensuring that the bodies were not disposed of in water under any condition, the spokesperson said.

The chief minister stressed the last rites should be respectfully performed and financial assistance was also being provided for it, the spokesperson said.

Even in case of bodies being left unclaimed, the last rites should be performed according to the religious beliefs, Adityanath said.

A large number of dead bodies have been found flowing in the rivers in many districts of the state.

There have also been reports of bodies being found buried on the banks of the Ganga.

During the meeting, Adityanath said experts have warned about a third coronavirus wave and stressed on the need to be fully prepared.

He asked for preparing paediatric, ICU wards of 100100 beds in all medical colleges, the spokesman said.

Adityanath said oxygen audit being conducted to balance the demand and supply of oxygen yielded good results Most refillers and medical colleges now have up to 48-72 hours of oxygen backup, the spokesman said, quoting Adityanath.

The state on Monday reported 285 coronavirus deaths as 9,391 fresh cases surfaced, taking the state's infection tally to 16,28,990, a government bulletin said.

So far, 17,817 people have died from the infection in the state.

Of the fresh deaths, 22 were reported from Lucknow, followed by 21 in Kanpur.

Eleven deaths each were reported from Ghaziabad and Saharanpur and nine each from Lakhimpur Kheri and Etawah, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, the highest 542 infection cases surfaced in Gorakhpur, followed by 517 in Lucknow, 458 in Saharanpur, 457 in Gautam Buddh Nagar and 452 in Meerut.

Till now, 14,62,141 people have recovered from the virus with 23,045 recoveries in the past 24 hours.

The count of active cases in the state stands at 1,49,032, the bulletin said.

On Sunday, over 2.55 lakh tests were done, taking the total tests performed till now to 4.49 crore, the statement added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Ganga River COVID Deaths
India Matters
Global pharma major Pfizer (Photo | AP)
Pfizer, Moderna vaccines effective against COVID variants found in India: Study
A recovered COVID-19 patient donating plasma. (File Photo)
Centre drops plasma therapy as suggested treatment for Covid in India
The ‘Cov-Tech Ventilation System’ can be fastened over the waist just like a simple belt over which the traditional PPE is worn. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Soon, ventilated PPE kits to provide relief to healthworkers
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp to delete accounts that don’t accept new policy 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The recent view on discontinuing the use of plasma therapy comes a day after a meeting of ICMR-National Task Force for COVID-19. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Irrational and non-scientific': Centre drops plasma therapy as treatment for COVID 19 in IndiaPlas
Fishermen pull their boat ashore to a safe place during the formation of cyclone Tauktae, at Bandra in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae leaves trail of destruction in Gujarat, heavy winds and rainfall continue
Gallery
A barge with 273 personnel onboard has gone adrift off the Mumbai coast in cyclonic storm. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae batters Maharashtra; Navy pressed into action, Mumbai airport closed as nature reveals the ugly face 
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp