Amid COVID crisis, two bodies spotted on Ganga bank in UP's Ballia

By PTI

BALLIA: Two bodies were spotted on the bank of the Ganga at a village here, police said on Monday.

Last week, Ballia residents had claimed that over 50 corpses were seen floating in the river in the district, triggering suspicion that these were of COVID patients.

The two bodies were spotted at Maldepur village under the Phephana police station area on Sunday and their last rites were performed on Monday, area SHO Sanjay Tripathi said.

He said of the two bodies, one was half burnt.

Police have started patrolling the river here and has told villagers not to dispose of bodies in the Ganga.

Tripathi said the flood unit of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) is also patrolling the river.

"People living near the river bank in villages have been told that if anyone is facing difficulty in getting the last rites done, they can take the help of police or the district administration," Tripathi said.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government will now take the help of religious leaders to create awareness among people not to dump bodies in the rivers, an official said on Monday, amid mounting criticism over such incidents.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath instructed officials during a meeting that the process of burial on the banks of rivers or disposing bodies in rivers as part of last rite was not environment friendly.

There should be a dialogue with the religious leaders in this regard as there is a need to make people aware about it, an official said.

Adityanath asked for continued patrolling by water police of the State Disaster Response Force and Provincial Armed Constabulary around all the rivers of the state and asked for ensuring that the bodies were not disposed of in water under any condition, the spokesperson said.

The chief minister stressed the last rites should be respectfully performed and financial assistance was also being provided for it, the spokesperson said.

Even in case of bodies being left unclaimed, the last rites should be performed according to the religious beliefs, Adityanath said.

A large number of dead bodies have been found flowing in the rivers in many districts of the state.

There have also been reports of bodies being found buried on the banks of the Ganga.

During the meeting, Adityanath said experts have warned about a third coronavirus wave and stressed on the need to be fully prepared.

He asked for preparing paediatric, ICU wards of 100100 beds in all medical colleges, the spokesman said.

Adityanath said oxygen audit being conducted to balance the demand and supply of oxygen yielded good results Most refillers and medical colleges now have up to 48-72 hours of oxygen backup, the spokesman said, quoting Adityanath.

The state on Monday reported 285 coronavirus deaths as 9,391 fresh cases surfaced, taking the state's infection tally to 16,28,990, a government bulletin said.

So far, 17,817 people have died from the infection in the state.

Of the fresh deaths, 22 were reported from Lucknow, followed by 21 in Kanpur.

Eleven deaths each were reported from Ghaziabad and Saharanpur and nine each from Lakhimpur Kheri and Etawah, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, the highest 542 infection cases surfaced in Gorakhpur, followed by 517 in Lucknow, 458 in Saharanpur, 457 in Gautam Buddh Nagar and 452 in Meerut.

Till now, 14,62,141 people have recovered from the virus with 23,045 recoveries in the past 24 hours.

The count of active cases in the state stands at 1,49,032, the bulletin said.

On Sunday, over 2.55 lakh tests were done, taking the total tests performed till now to 4.49 crore, the statement added.