Assam reports 3,650 new COVID-19 cases, 56 more deaths

Published: 17th May 2021 12:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2021 12:32 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: The COVID-19 caseload in Assam mounted to 3,28,629 as 3,650 more people tested positive for the disease, while 56 fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 2,179, a bulletin issued by National Health Mission said.

Kamrup Metropolitan reported the maximum number of new deaths at 13, followed by Udalguri at five, Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Kamrup and Sonitpur at four each, Cachar, Golaghat and Karbi Anglong at three each, Darrang, Hojai and Tinsukia at two each.

One patient each succumbed to the disease in Baksa, Barpeta, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Lakhimpur, Nagaon and Nalbari districts.

The NHM said 1,347 more COVID-19 patients have died in the state till now, but the government's Death Audit Board has not included them in the toll as they had other ailments.

With the detection of 3,650 new cases from 42,884 sample tests conducted on Sunday, Assam has reported a positivity rate of 8.51 per cent for the day, the NHM bulletin said.

The state capital reported the maximum number of fresh cases at 1,197, followed by 262 in Cachar, 240 in Dibrugarh and 211 in Kamrup.

Currently, the state has 43,377 active cases.

Assam has so far conducted 94,92,702 sample tests, and the overall positivity ratio stands at 3.46 per cent.

The Kamrup Metropolitan district, which comprises Guwahati city, has so far reported 90,210 COVID-19 cases.

At least 4,225 people were cured of the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,81,726.

The NHM said that 34,00,834 doses of vaccines have been administered to the people of Assam, and 39,339 eligible beneficiaries received the jabs on Sunday.

