Bhopal diary: Inter-caste marriage violence, leopard dies, helpine for orphaned children and more

Anuraag Singh By

Express News Service

Popular leopard of Van Vihar National Park dies

​

Sheru, the 16-year-old popular male leopard of Bhopal’s Van Vihar National Park died after a period of prolonged illness on Friday. According to the Park’s director Ajay Kumar Yadav, owing to the illness, Sheru was shifted from the display area to the leopard rescue centre. Sheru was brought to Van Vihar National Park from Maharashtra’s Tadoba National Park seven years ago. After Sheru’s demise, the Van Vihar National Park in Bhopal is now left with only ten leopards.

More incidents of inter-caste violence in Morena

Inter-caste clashes between members of OBC and the general category or between Dalits and members of OBC or the general category in the Gwalior-Chambal region aren’t new. In the region’s Morena district, however, members of of Valmiki, a Scheduled Caste, on Thursday opened fire indiscriminately and pelted stones outside the house of a municipal corporation official from the Jatav group, another Scheduled Caste. The video of the incident, which happened in the broad daylight in Morena’s Uttapura locality, went viral within a few hours. The incident was the result of long-standing enmity between both sides. A few days ago, a similar incident happened in Morena, wherein a group of men from an OBC group, wearing masks, rode along a stretch of a road on their motorbikes, firing indiscriminately.

Sena praises MP govt over policy to protect orphaned children

Maharashtra’s ruling party Shiv Sena has heaped praise on the Madhya Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for announcing a slew of measures to secure the future of the children who have lost their parents to Covid-19. In an editorial in the party’s mouthpiece Saamana, the Sena praised Madhya Pradesh chief minister’s recent announcement of `5000 monthly pension, free ration and education to the children whose parents fell prey to the viral infection.

BJP district office turned into Covid care centre

To provide relief to the Covid-hit families, the ruling BJP has turned its district party office in Betul district into a full-fledged 50-bed Covid care centre. According to a state BJP functionary, the district party office in Betul now houses the Covid care centre for patients with mild symptoms. Besides providing medical and oxygen support, there is provision for meals as well. The ruling party has also supplied a large quantity of medical items and equipment to the local Covid Care Centre in Chhatarpur district’s Nowgaon. Meanwhile, the coronavirus-induced curfew in Bhopal and Berasia town in Madhya Pradesh was on Sunday extended till May 24 by Collector Avinash Lavaniya, an official said. The corona curfew, which was supposed to end at 6am on May 17, has earlier been given multiple week-long extensions since April 12.