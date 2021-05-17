STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chhattisgarh sees dip in daily COVID-19 count, logs 4,888 new cases

Last time, it was on April 2 when 4,174 cases were reported, after which more than 5,000 cases were logged in the state on a daily basis.

Published: 17th May 2021

A health worker sorts swab samples at a testing centre, as coronavirus cases surge across the national capital, at MCD dispensary, Mehrauli, in New Delhi.

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh on Sunday reported 4,888 new COVID-19cases, down from 7,664 cases recorded a day before, taking the state's infection count to 9,12,477, a health official said.

The death of 144 patients during the day pushed the fatality count to 11,734, he said.

This is after 44 days that the single-day case count of the state has gone below the 5,000-mark.



The number of recoveries reached 7,97,150 after a total of 290 people were discharged from various hospitals, while 9,854 others completed their home isolation during the day.

The number of activecasesin the state now stands at 1,03,593, the official said.

Raipur and Durg districts, which were earlier witnessing a high number ofcases, reported 220 and 123 newcasesrespectively on Sunday.

While the total infection count in Raipur reached 1,52,910, including 2,980 deaths, Durg's caseload increased to 94,057, including 1,673 deaths.

Surguja recorded 405 newcases, Janjgir-Champa 404 and Raigarh 341, among other districts, he said.

As 52,028 samples tested on Sunday, the state's overall test count went up to 81,71,377.

The COVID-19 positivity rate in the state has declined to 9 per cent which was 26.1 per cent on May 1, he said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positivecases9,12,477, newcases4,888, death toll 11,734, recovered 7,97,150, activecases1,03,593, tests on Sunday 52,028, total tests 81,71,377.

