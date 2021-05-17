STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19 pace slowing down in Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to PM Modi

Official sources said that Chouhan had a telephonic conversation with the PM during which he informed him about the COVID-19 situation in the state.

Published: 17th May 2021 05:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2021 05:00 PM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: The pace of coronavirus infection is slowing down in Madhya Pradesh as its positivity rate has dropped to 9 per cent while the recovery rate is now 87 per cent, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

Official sources said that Chouhan had a telephonic conversation with the PM during which he informed him about the COVID-19 situation in the state.

"The chief minister informed Modi that the situation in the state is under control. On Monday, 5,921 cases were found positive for coronavirus in the state while 11,513 patients were discharged from hospitals. The COVID-19 recovery rate is 87 per cent, while the positivity rate is now 9 per cent," the sources said quoting the CM.

Chouhan thanked Modi for the adequate supply of anti- viral Remdesivir injections and oxygen for hospitals.

He also informed the prime minister about the ongoing vaccination drive, 'Kill Corona' campaign and post-COVID care centres being opened in the state, as well as about the arrangements being made for dealing with the viral infection in rural areas.

The sources said that the prime minister assured Chouhan that the Centre will extend all possible help to Madhya Pradesh to tackle COVID-19. Referring to cases of 'black fungus' detected in Madhya Pradesh, Chouhan informed that special wards were set up in five medical colleges of the state to provide its treatment free of cost.

Modi also assured Chouhan to provide all necessary help to the state for the treatment of patients suffering from the black fungus infection, the sources said. Mucormycosis, also known as the black fungus, is a rare but serious infection being found in a number COVID-19 patients in some states.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus Shivraj Singh Chouhan Narendra Modi Madhya Pradesh COVID MP COVID cases
India Matters
Global pharma major Pfizer (Photo | AP)
Pfizer, Moderna vaccines effective against COVID variants found in India: Study
A recovered COVID-19 patient donating plasma. (File Photo)
Centre drops plasma therapy as suggested treatment for Covid in India
The ‘Cov-Tech Ventilation System’ can be fastened over the waist just like a simple belt over which the traditional PPE is worn. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Soon, ventilated PPE kits to provide relief to healthworkers
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp to delete accounts that don’t accept new policy 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The recent view on discontinuing the use of plasma therapy comes a day after a meeting of ICMR-National Task Force for COVID-19. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Irrational and non-scientific': Centre drops plasma therapy as treatment for COVID 19 in IndiaPlas
Fishermen pull their boat ashore to a safe place during the formation of cyclone Tauktae, at Bandra in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae leaves trail of destruction in Gujarat, heavy winds and rainfall continue
Gallery
A barge with 273 personnel onboard has gone adrift off the Mumbai coast in cyclonic storm. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae batters Maharashtra; Navy pressed into action, Mumbai airport closed as nature reveals the ugly face 
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp