STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Faulty PM CARES ventilators must be replaced: Maharashtra minister

The state industries minister said technicians from the manufacturing firm had come for repairs but they have demanded spare parts.

Published: 17th May 2021 09:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2021 09:21 PM   |  A+A-

Ventilators

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AURANGABAD: Maharashtra minister Subhash Desai on Monday said 185 ventilators supplied under the PM CARES fund to Aurangabad district were faulty and need to be replaced.

Speaking to reporters after a COVID-19 review meet here, the state industries minister said technicians from the manufacturing firm had come for repairs but they have demanded spare parts.

The ventilators procured by the state government were working well, he added.

"There are 546 functional ventilators in the district. The issue is with the 185 ventilators supplied under the PM CARES fund. It seems there is a manufacturing defect. If the ventilators are not repaired, we have to return them," he said.

The minister, however, added that the state had got the highest number of ventilators and thanked the Union government for it.

AIMIM Aurangabad Lok Sabha MP Imtiaz Jaleel also demanded that the faulty ventilators be replaced, and an FIR be lodged against the agency through which these machines were procured.

Desai informed that the global procurement of COVID-19 vaccines by a civic body was an experiment being done for the first time in Mumbai, and if it is successful, other civic bodies would be allowed to go for the same procedure.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Subhash Desai PM CARES Ventilator
India Matters
Global pharma major Pfizer (Photo | AP)
Pfizer, Moderna vaccines effective against COVID variants found in India: Study
A recovered COVID-19 patient donating plasma. (File Photo)
Centre drops plasma therapy as suggested treatment for Covid in India
The ‘Cov-Tech Ventilation System’ can be fastened over the waist just like a simple belt over which the traditional PPE is worn. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Soon, ventilated PPE kits to provide relief to healthworkers
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp to delete accounts that don’t accept new policy 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The recent view on discontinuing the use of plasma therapy comes a day after a meeting of ICMR-National Task Force for COVID-19. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Irrational and non-scientific': Centre drops plasma therapy as treatment for COVID 19 in IndiaPlas
Fishermen pull their boat ashore to a safe place during the formation of cyclone Tauktae, at Bandra in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae leaves trail of destruction in Gujarat, heavy winds and rainfall continue
Gallery
A barge with 273 personnel onboard has gone adrift off the Mumbai coast in cyclonic storm. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae batters Maharashtra; Navy pressed into action, Mumbai airport closed as nature reveals the ugly face 
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp