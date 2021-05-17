STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Haryana CM apprises Shah, Nadda of clash between farmers, police in Hisar

Khattar said the central leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) agreed that the protesting farmers should not have opposed the inauguration of a COVID hospital.

Published: 17th May 2021 08:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2021 08:31 PM   |  A+A-

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A day after a violent clash between protesting farmers and the Haryana police in Hisar, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda on Monday and apprised them of the incident.

Khattar said the central leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) agreed that the protesting farmers should not have opposed the inauguration of a COVID hospital.

Talking to reporters after meeting the leaders at Shah's official residence here, he said the main agenda of the meeting was to discuss the second wave of the coronavirus and the ongoing farmers' agitation against three agriculture laws of the Centre.

"The meeting was broadly about two issues -- Haryana's preparedness to handle the second wave of the coronavirus in the coming days and the ongoing farmers' agitation. I have apprised the central leadership of the incident and they have also agreed that the protesters should not have opposed such work," Khattar said.

A violent crash broke out between the farmers and the police on Sunday after a group of farmers tried to march towards the venue of a programme in Hisar, where Khattar had gone to inaugurate a COVID hospital.

Many, including several police personnel, got injured in the incident.

Khattar said he held discussions with Shah and Nadda about the ongoing farmers' protest at Delhi's borders, adding that the government will move patiently on the issue and it will get resolved.

The central leadership of the saffron party was also informed about the arrangements made by the Haryana government for the vaccination of the protesting farmers against COVID-19, he said.

Khattar said he was informed at the meeting that the Centre is importing medicines for the "black fungus" or mucormycosis cases reported in COVID-19 patients, which will be distributed among the states.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amit Shah JP Nadda Manohar Lal Khattar BJP Farmers Protests Farm Laws
India Matters
Global pharma major Pfizer (Photo | AP)
Pfizer, Moderna vaccines effective against COVID variants found in India: Study
A recovered COVID-19 patient donating plasma. (File Photo)
Centre drops plasma therapy as suggested treatment for Covid in India
The ‘Cov-Tech Ventilation System’ can be fastened over the waist just like a simple belt over which the traditional PPE is worn. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Soon, ventilated PPE kits to provide relief to healthworkers
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp to delete accounts that don’t accept new policy 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The recent view on discontinuing the use of plasma therapy comes a day after a meeting of ICMR-National Task Force for COVID-19. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Irrational and non-scientific': Centre drops plasma therapy as treatment for COVID 19 in IndiaPlas
Fishermen pull their boat ashore to a safe place during the formation of cyclone Tauktae, at Bandra in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae leaves trail of destruction in Gujarat, heavy winds and rainfall continue
Gallery
A barge with 273 personnel onboard has gone adrift off the Mumbai coast in cyclonic storm. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae batters Maharashtra; Navy pressed into action, Mumbai airport closed as nature reveals the ugly face 
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp