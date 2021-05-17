India's weekly COVID-19 positivity rate drops to 18.17 per cent

By ANI

NEW DELHI: In an encouraging development, a declining trend in the weekly positivity rate is observed which stands at 18.17 per cent today, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

The daily new COVID cases being registered in India was less than 3 lakh after 26 days, the ministry said.

According to health ministry data, 2,81,386 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours out of which Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 34,389, followed by Tamil Nadu with33,181 new cases. There has been an average decline in daily new cases since May 9, it pointed out.

The ministry said that total daily tests conducted in the last 24 hours stand at 15,73,515 and cumulatively 31,64,23,658 tests have been conducted so far.

"Karnataka has the most number of districts (27) with more than 20 per cent positivity rate and Madhya Pradesh consisting the highest number of districts (38) with more than 10 per cent positivity rate," it added.

Meanwhile, with new 3,78,741 recoveries registered in the last 24 hours, India's cumulative recoveries have reached 2,11,74,076 today and the national recovery rate is 84.81 per cent.

Also, 24-hour recoveries have outnumbered the daily new COVID Cases for the sixth time in the last seven days and consistently in the last 4 days, the ministry said.

Furthermore, ten states account for 71.35 per cent of the new recoveries.

On the other front, India's total active caseload has decreased to 35,16,997 today and it now comprises 14.09 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

"A net decline of 1,01,461 cases is recorded in the active caseload in the last 24 hours," it said.

Karnataka, Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh cumulatively account for 75.04 per cent of India''s total active cases. The national mortality rate currently stands at 1.10 per cent.

4,106 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. Ten States account for 75.38 per cent of the new deaths out of which Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (974) followed by Karnataka followed by 403 daily deaths.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has reached nearly 18.30 crore today under Phase-3 of the nationwide Vaccination Drive.

A total of 18,29,26,460 vaccine doses have been administered through 26,68,895sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today.

"These include 96,45,695 HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 66,43,661 HCWs who have taken the 2nddose, 1,44,44,096 FLWs (1stdose), 81,96,053 FLWs (2nddose), 52,64,073 beneficiaries under 18-44 age group (1stdose), 5,72,78,554 (1stdose) and 91,07,311 (2nd dose) beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years. 5,45,15,352 1stdose beneficiaries and 1,78,01,891 2nd dose beneficiaries of more than 60 years old," the ministry said.

Also, ten states account for 66.73 per cent of the cumulative doses given so far in the country.

4,35,138 beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years received their first dose of COVID vaccine in the last 24 hours and cumulatively 52,64,073 across 33 States/UTs since the start of phase-3 of vaccination drive.

Nearly 7 lakh vaccination doses were administered in the last 24 hours. As on Day-121 of the vaccination drive (16th May, 2021), 6,91,211 vaccine doses were given. Across 6,068 sessions, 6,14,286 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 76,925 beneficiaries received their 2nd dose of vaccine.

In addition, the foreign aid of relief materials continues to be swiftly cleared, apportioned and sent to States/UTs to combat COVID-19.

Cumulatively, 11,058 Oxygen Concentrators; 13,496 Oxygen Cylinders; 19 Oxygen Generation Plants; 7,365 ventilators/Bi PAP and nearly 5.3L Remdesivir vials delivered/ dispatched through road and air, so far.

The health ministry said that the Centre has so far provided 20,76,10,230 vaccine doses to the states and union territories so far.

Of this, the total consumption, calculated based on average up to May 2021, including wastages is 18,71,13,705 doses as per data available at 8 am today.

It further claimed that 2,04,96,525 COVID vaccine doses are still available with the states and union territories to be administered.

Furthermore, 2,94,660 vaccine doses are in the pipeline and will be received by the states and union territories within the next three days.