Jharkhand to bear expenses of cremation, burial of Covid victims

By Express News Service

RANCHI: In a first, Jharkhand government will bear all expenses of cremation and burial of the people dying of Covid in the state.

While inaugurating a Covid Care Center set up jointly by the state government and Tata Steel Foundation at DAV School in Ramgarh on Monday, Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced that his government is mulling on giving some financial support to the family members of the people dying of coronavirus.

“People will not have to worry anymore about the logs required for the funeral as all the cremation expenses will be borne by the state government. Similar arrangements will also be made in the graveyards, where free burial of the bodies will be done with the help of JCB machines,” said Soren.

The state government is committed towards providing all possible help to those infected by Covid and their family members, the CM said, adding that the state government is mulling to create a health circuit.

“There is also a plan to provide two ambulances to each block and kits for antigen testing of Coronavrus,” the CM said.

In addition, the CM said, the pulse oxymeter, health kits, and medicines are being made available at every Angawari centers so that treatment could be ensured in the initial stage, he added.

According to Soren, 20 lakh RAT kits have been made available in rural areas in order to expedite Covid testing before vaccination.