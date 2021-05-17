STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

MP: Man awaiting coronavirus test report kills self in Jabalpur hospital

The coronavirus test report of the man turned out to be negative after his death, an official said.

Published: 17th May 2021 10:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2021 10:35 PM   |  A+A-

Student suicide, stress, pressure, depression

Representational Image. (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

JABALPUR: A 30-year-old man awaiting his coronavirus test report allegedly committed suicide by slitting his throat in a government-run college here in Madhya Pradesh, police said on Monday.

The coronavirus test report of the man turned out to be negative after his death, an official said.

The man was admitted on May 14 to ward number 3 of the Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College as a COVID-19 suspect after he complained of cough and respiratory problems, Garh police station in-charge Rajesh Tiwari said.

His swab samples were collected on May 15.

"Around 6.30 pm on Sunday, the man killed himself by slitting his throat inside the ward," Tiwari said citing preliminary information.

The medical college dean Dr PK Kasar said the man used a vegetable knife to kill himself.

"After this incident, security personnel have been directed to remove all such knives used for chopping vegetables," he said.

Family members of the deceased, however, demanded a probe suspecting a foul play.

They claimed the victim was not given proper medical treatment.

The deceased is survived by his wife and a three-year-old daughter.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Suicide
India Matters
Global pharma major Pfizer (Photo | AP)
Pfizer, Moderna vaccines effective against COVID variants found in India: Study
A recovered COVID-19 patient donating plasma. (File Photo)
Centre drops plasma therapy as suggested treatment for Covid in India
The ‘Cov-Tech Ventilation System’ can be fastened over the waist just like a simple belt over which the traditional PPE is worn. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Soon, ventilated PPE kits to provide relief to healthworkers
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp to delete accounts that don’t accept new policy 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The recent view on discontinuing the use of plasma therapy comes a day after a meeting of ICMR-National Task Force for COVID-19. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Irrational and non-scientific': Centre drops plasma therapy as treatment for COVID 19 in IndiaPlas
Fishermen pull their boat ashore to a safe place during the formation of cyclone Tauktae, at Bandra in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae leaves trail of destruction in Gujarat, heavy winds and rainfall continue
Gallery
A barge with 273 personnel onboard has gone adrift off the Mumbai coast in cyclonic storm. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae batters Maharashtra; Navy pressed into action, Mumbai airport closed as nature reveals the ugly face 
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp