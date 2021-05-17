STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Over two crore COVID-19 vaccine doses available with states: Union Health Ministry

The ministry said that it has so far provided over 20.76 crore vaccine doses to the states and Union territories for free.

Published: 17th May 2021 01:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2021 01:48 PM   |  A+A-

COVID Vaccine

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: More than two crore COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and Union territories, while nearly three lakh doses are in the pipeline and will be received by them within the next three days, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

The Centre has so far provided over 20 crore (20,76,10,230) vaccine doses to the states and Union territories for free. Of this, the total consumption, calculated on the basis of average figures, up to May 16, including wastage, is 18,71,13,705 doses (according to data available at 8 am on Monday), it added.

"More than two crore COVID-19 vaccine doses (2,04,96,525) are still available with the states and UTs to be administered," the ministry said. Furthermore, 2,94,660 vaccine doses are in the pipeline and will be received by the states within the next three days, it said.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive against the viral disease, the Government of India has been supporting the states by providing them vaccine doses for free, in addition to several efforts to ramp up the production and supply of the vaccines.

Vaccination is an integral pillar of the comprehensive strategy of the government for the containment and management of the pandemic, along with "Test, Track, Treat" and COVID-appropriate behaviour, the ministry said.

The implementation of the Liberalised and Accelerated Phase 3 Strategy of COVID-19 Vaccination has started from May 1. Under the Strategy, every month, 50 per cent of the vaccine doses cleared by the Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) of any manufacturer would be procured by the government.

It would continue to make these doses available to the states for free, the ministry added.

TAGS
COVID vaccine COVID19 Coronavirus COVID vaccine stock Union Health Ministry
