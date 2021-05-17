STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PM Narendra Modi speaks to CM Uddhav Thackeray on Cyclone Tauktae related situation in Maharashtra

According to civic officials, the cyclonic storm over the Arabian Sea led to very strong winds blowing at a speed of 114 kmph in Mumbai on Monday afternoon.

Published: 17th May 2021 04:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2021 04:30 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi (L) and Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

PM Narendra Modi (L) and Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray ((Photo| ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday on the Cyclone Tauktae related situation in the state, official sources said. The cyclonic storm over the Arabian Sea led to very strong winds blowing at a speed of 114 kmph in Mumbai on Monday afternoon, civic officials said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that Cyclone Tauktae has now intensified into an "extremely severe cyclonic storm". It is likely to reach Gujarat coast by Monday evening and cross the state coast between 8 pm and 11 pm, the IMD said.

Modi had on Saturday reviewed the preparedness to deal with the cyclone's fallout in a high-level meeting which was attended by several ministries and agencies concerned.

