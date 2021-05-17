STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Press bodies rap attack on Gaza building housing journalists

​The Indian Women’s Press Corps, the Press Association, and the Press Club of India issued a joint statement condemning the attack in Gaza.

Workers clear the rubble of a building that was destroyed by an Israeli airstrike that housed The Associated Press, broadcaster Al-Jazeera and other media outlets, in Gaza City

Workers clear the rubble of a building that was destroyed by an Israeli airstrike that housed The Associated Press, broadcaster Al-Jazeera and other media outlets, in Gaza City. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Condemning the Israeli airstrike on a building in Gaza that houses offices of international media outlets, some of India’s leading press associations on Sunday demanded that the targeting of journalists in the conflict zones must stop.

“The building was also used for residential purpose by the journalists and their families. There can be no justification for bombing media houses and targeting their personnel and resources. It appears as a clear attempt to prevent media houses from reporting excesses that have become a routine affair in Gaza and the occupied parts of Palestine,” the joint statement read.

“We condemn such attacks. We demand that targeting of mediapersons, who are working in violence-hit conflict zones, be completely stopped immediately,” it added.

The Editors Guild of India (EGI) has put out a separate statement.

“Given the recent background of escalating conflict in this region, EGI sees this as a de facto attack on news media by the Israeli government, which can disrupt the flow of news from this highly volatile region and which has global security implications. The Guild demands that the Israeli government give a detailed justification of the decision-making behind this attack.”

