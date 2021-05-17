STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Total anarchy: Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar slams TMC agitation after arrests of ministers, MLA

The governor urged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to contain the 'explosive situation' and asked her to weigh the '"repercussions of such lawlessness and failure of constitutional mechanism'.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Expressing concern over agitation by TMC workers outside the CBI office here and elsewhere in West Bengal after the arrest of two ministers and others in the Narada sting case, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday alleged that there is "total lawlessness and anarchy" in the state and the police and administration are in "silence" mode.

The governor urged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to contain the "explosive situation" and asked her to weigh the "repercussions of such lawlessness and failure of constitutional mechanism". He also accused the state administration of allowing the "situation to drift" and "not taking any tangible action" against the agitators.

Taking to Twitter, Dhankhar said, "Message @MamataOfficial Total lawlessness & anarchy. Police and administration in silence mode. Hope you realize repercussions of such lawlessness and failure of constitutional mechanism. Time to reflect and contain this explosive situation that is worsening minute by minute."

Hundreds of TMC supporters launched a protest outside the CBI office here and threw water bottles and stones at the central force personnel who barricaded the CGO Complex in Nizam Palace where the central agency's office is located.

Holding party flags and shouting slogans against Dhankhar, a group of TMC activists demonstrated outside the two gates of Raj Bhavan here. "Invited attention @MamataOfficial on channels and in public domain I notice arson and pelting of stones at CBI office. Pathetic that Kolkata Police and West Bengal Police are just onlookers. Appeal to you to act and restore law and order," the governor said.

He asked the government and the state police to take all steps to maintain law and order. "Concerned at alarming situation. Call upon @MamataOfficial to follow constitutional norms & rule of law. Sad- situation is being allowed to drift with no tangible action by authorities," Dhankhar said on the microblogging site.

The central agency on Monday morning arrested state ministers Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee, TMC MLA Madan Mitra as well as former minister Sovan Chatterjee in connection with the Narada sting case in which politicians were purportedly caught taking money on camera.

Officials said that the action comes as the central probe agency is likely to file its charge sheet in the case. Dhankhar had recently granted sanction to prosecute all the four leaders, following which the CBI finalised its charge sheet and moved to arrest them.

The sting operation was purportedly conducted by Mathew Samuel of Narada TV news channel in 2014 wherein some people resembling TMC ministers, MPs and MLAs were allegedly seen receiving money from representatives of a fictitious company in lieu of favours.

The tapes were made public just before the 2016 assembly elections in West Bengal. The Calcutta High Court had ordered a CBI probe into the sting operation in March, 2017.

