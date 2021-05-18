STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: MP sees 5,412 cases, 70 deaths, 11,358 recoveries

Representational Image. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)

By PTI

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday reported 5,412 COVID-19 cases and 70 deaths, taking its tally to 7,42,718 and toll to 7,139, an official said.

The recovery of 11,358 people took the number of such cases to 6,52,612, leaving the state with 82,967 active cases, of which Indore and Bhopal account for 12,811 and 12,572 respectively, he said.

"Indore's caseload rose by 1,262 to touch 1,40,447, and that of Bhopal reached 1,14,526 as 661 people were detected with the infection.

Indore reported five deaths, which took its toll to 1,274, and seven deaths in Bhopal increased the fatality count to 861," he said.

With 69,454 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in MP crossed 89.19 lakh, he added.

In May so far, Madhya Pradesh has added 1,79,391 cases and seen 1,523 deaths.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,42,718, new cases 5,412, death toll 7,139, recovered 6,52,612, active cases 82,967, number of tests so far 89,19,986.

