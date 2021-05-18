COVID: Haryana records 114 deaths, 7,488 fresh cases; CM asks officials to check virus spread at villages

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Haryana on Monday reported 114 COVID deaths and 7,488 fresh cases, taking the state's fatality count to 6,799 and the total infection number to 7,01,915, according to a Health Department bulletin.

Gurgaon reported 13 deaths, followed by 10 in Ambala, nine in Panchkula and eight in Panipat.

Gurgaon also reported the maximum 1,176 cases, followed by Hisar (830), Faridabad (506), and Mahendragarh (469).

The state has been under lockdown for the past fortnight now and the curbs to check the spread of the infection have been extended by the state government till May 24.

The number of active cases in the state is currently 83,161.

So far, 6,11,955 people have recovered from the infection.

The cumulative positivity rate is 8.45 per cent, the bulletin said, adding that the recovery rate stands at 87.18 per cent.

The World Health Organization on Monday donated 100 oxygen concentrators to Haryana.

The vital medical equipment was handed over to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in a simple function at Gurgaon.

WHO representative, national professional officer and regional team leader (North India), Dr Vishesh handed over the concentrators to Khattar on behalf of WHO, a state government statement said here.

The chief minister thanked WHO for the gesture.

He said the state government is working as per the WHO guidelines to reduce the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic in Haryana.

About the raging pandemic, Dr Vishesh assured WHO's support to the country to combat it.

He said the WHO stands with the people of India in this crisis and will continue to work with the central and state governments.

Dr Vishesh said the WHO is also helping India in filling the gaps in the availability of oxygen, testing kits and hospital beds.

He said apart from those working for Covid-19, more than 2,600 WHO's technical officers are helping the government in TB eradication and immunization and NCD program.

Meanwhile, Khattar on Monday inaugurated a 100-bed Covid Care Centre set up by the Hero MotoCorp in the auditorium of a government college in Gurgaon, Sector-14.

With this facility, the chief minister has inaugurated Covid Care Centres with a collective capacity of 500 beds for Covid-19 patients in Gurgaon over the last two days, another official statement said here.

The Covid Care Centre built in the college auditorium is equipped with 100 oxygen beds.

"The district administration will supply oxygen here. The Hero Group, however, has also arranged for 100 oxygen concentrators. In collaboration with an NGO called Doctors for You, Hero Group will also make medicines and doctors available," the state government statement said.

The Covid Care Centre will be under the supervision of the Civil Surgeon's office.

If a patient becomes serious, arrangements have been made to shift him from these centres to hospitals.

Two-wheeler market leader Hero MotoCorp had on Saturday said it has partnered with the Gurgaon district administration to set up a makeshift 100-bed Covid Care centre in Gurugram.

The company, in a statement earlier, had said it is supporting the setting up of the centre at the Government Girls College in Sector 14, Gurgaon under its Corporate Social Responsibility platform "Hero We Care".

Khattar, meanwhile also inaugurated a facility of additional 100 oxygen beds for Covid patients in Metro Hospital in Faridabad through video conferencing from Gurgaon and 50-bedded Covid Care Centre having oxygen facility at Primary Health Centre in village Bhora Kalan in Pataudi Assembly constituency of Gurgaon.

This Covid Care Centre inaugurated in village Bhora Kalan is the first such facility in the rural area of Gurgaon, the statement said.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar summoned an 'emergency meeting' of senior officials here on late Monday evening and directed them to make special arrangements for the containment of coronavirus in rural areas.

After conducting a whirlwind tour in various districts, including Gurgaon, for the last two days to take stock of things in the wake of the second coronavirus wave, Khattar convened an "emergency meeting at late night with the senior officers of all the departments, including Health Department as soon as he reached Chandigarh".

Stating this, a state government statement said during the meeting, the chief minister gave necessary directions to the officers concerned.

The chief minister directed the officers concerned to make special arrangements for the containment of virus spread in rural areas, it said.

Khattar had recently said that the state government was launching various measures, including setting up isolation centres in the villages as part of containment measures to check spread of the virus in the rural belt.

In a review meeting held here recently, Khattar had said the COVID-19 spread is not confined to urban areas only, it is also hitting rural areas hard.

"Those patients who do not have home isolation arrangements should immediately be shifted to nearest isolation centres set up in the rural areas," he said at the Monday's meeting.

"All panchayats should make proper arrangements including adequate availability of beds and food facilities in these isolation centres that are being set up in their villages."

He said specially-designed home isolation kits should also be provided to the patients living in home isolation.

Pulse oximeters should be provided to each such family, he directed.

The dedicated COVID-19 hospitals should be constantly monitored and the patients from rural areas should be sent to these facilities so that they can get the timely benefit of proper required healthcare in these hospitals, he said.

Khattar directed the officers that special emphasis should be given in rural areas so that the virus spread chain can be broken, while more attention should also be paid so that the number of positive cases in urban areas do not rise.

Khattar was apprised by the officials that out of 8,000 teams constituted for conducting door-to-door health check-ups in rural areas, about 2500 teams already visited the villages and more than 10 lakh rural population has been covered so far.

"More than 15,000 tests have been conducted, in which about 7 per cent positive cases have been reported. Other teams will also reach the villages in the next two-three days," the chief minister was apprised.

It was informed that more than 30,000 pulse oximeters and 10,000 thermal scanners have been given to these teams.

He was further apprised that so far about 8,000 oxygen cylinders have been supplied at the doorsteps of the COVID-19 patients in the state who are in home isolation and patients having other health issues who need oxygen cylinders at their homes.

An estimated time of about 6 to 8 hours is taken for the supply of these oxygen cylinders after demand is raised.

The chief minister said that timely delivery of oxygen cylinders to each such household should be ensured and the supply time should not be more than 2-3 hours.

Police Control Room vans should also be used to deliver oxygen cylinders in an emergency, he directed.

During the meeting, the chief minister also reviewed black fungus disease cases, which are being seen in some of the COVID patients.

He was apprised that till now, more than 100 cases of black fungus have been reported in Haryana.

Four medical colleges have been identified for its treatment.