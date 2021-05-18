STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

‘Demand shock’ to add to India Inc’s distress, says RBI

Similarly, most of the original equipment manufacturers of passenger vehicles reported a monthly fall in April, reflecting subdued demand.

Published: 18th May 2021 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2021 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

Reserve Bank of India

Reserve Bank of India (Photo | PTI)

By Sesa sen
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The second Covid wave could push businesses into further distress with a ‘demand shock’ as people — and companies — are holding on to their purses due to falling incomes, job losses, and an overall weak consumer sentiment, according to the Reserve Bank of India. “High frequency indicators suggest that the biggest toll of the second wave is in terms of a demand shock – loss of mobility, discretionary spending and employment, besides inventory accumulation, while the aggregate supply is less impacted,” RBI said in its monthly bulletin for May, released on Monday. 

Painting even a bleaker picture for the economy, RBI said its recent projections were “extremely tentative” given the disproportionate base effects. It added that it might have to revise its GDP growth forecast of 26.2% for the first quarter “made before the full fury of the resurgence”. Preliminary data on petrol and diesel sales point to a decline in fuel demand in April, due to mobility restrictions. Diesel sales contracted 1.7% on a month-on-month basis, while petrol sales slipped 6.3% in April. Electricity generation stagnated sequentially but rose 8% compared with April 2020. 

Pointing to such growth figures, when compared annually, RBI said the impact of the second Covid wave on industrial activity may be less severe than the first. It may, however, be noted that industrial production surged out of a two-month contraction on the back of a favourable base effect.E-way bills  —  an  indicator  of  domestic  trade  —  recorded a 17.5% month-on-month contraction in April. “This could be pointing to a moderation in GST collections in the coming months,” RBI observed. Similarly, most of the original equipment manufacturers of passenger vehicles reported a monthly fall in April, reflecting subdued demand.If infections don’t ebb and demand weakens further, it could worsen price instability, the central bank warned. 

U-shaped impact
Each tip of the ‘U’ represents sectors that are weathering the storm - agri at one end and IT on the other 
On the slopes are automated manufacturing and services that can be delivered remotely 
In the well of the ‘U’ are the most vulnerable groups that have to risk exposure such as doctors, healthcare workers, law and order personnel, civic staff, small businesses, etc

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India inc demand shock
India Matters
Global pharma major Pfizer (Photo | AP)
Pfizer, Moderna vaccines effective against COVID variants found in India: Study
A recovered COVID-19 patient donating plasma. (File Photo)
Centre drops plasma therapy as suggested treatment for Covid in India
The ‘Cov-Tech Ventilation System’ can be fastened over the waist just like a simple belt over which the traditional PPE is worn. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Soon, ventilated PPE kits to provide relief to healthworkers
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp to delete accounts that don’t accept new policy 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The recent view on discontinuing the use of plasma therapy comes a day after a meeting of ICMR-National Task Force for COVID-19. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Irrational and non-scientific': Centre drops plasma therapy as treatment for COVID 19 in IndiaPlas
Fishermen pull their boat ashore to a safe place during the formation of cyclone Tauktae, at Bandra in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae leaves trail of destruction in Gujarat, heavy winds and rainfall continue
Gallery
A barge with 273 personnel onboard has gone adrift off the Mumbai coast in cyclonic storm. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae batters Maharashtra; Navy pressed into action, Mumbai airport closed as nature reveals the ugly face 
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp