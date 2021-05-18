STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Farmers block Union Minister Narendra Tomar's convoy in MP over new farm laws

Tomar was on his way to the district hospital when a dozen farmers blocked his vehicle, an official said.

Published: 18th May 2021 09:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2021 09:57 PM   |  A+A-

Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar

Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

SHEOPUR: A group of farmers blocked the convoy of Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar in Sheopur in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday demanding that the Centre scrap three new agri marketing laws.

Tomar was on his way to the district hospital when a dozen farmers blocked his vehicle, an official said.

Tomar spoke to the farmers while being seated in his car, after which the group was removed by the police and the convoy moved ahead, he said.

One of the protesters, Anil Singh, claimed they had demanded time from the administration to meet Tomar but permission was denied.

Talking to reporters later, Tomar said 11 rounds of talks had been conducted with farm groups over the three new laws but some of those opposing them "don't want to accept the interests of farmers, and we do not have a solution for this attitude".

Some sections have been opposing the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020, claiming these are aimed at giving the corporates and private firms a stranglehold on the sector.

