India's future wants Modi's system to be shaken out of sleep: Rahul Gandhi

Published: 18th May 2021 03:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2021 03:19 PM

Published: 18th May 2021 03:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2021 03:19 PM   |  A+A-

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said India's future wants the present system under Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be shaken out of its sleep as children will need protection from the coronavirus.

"In the time to come, children will need protection from Corona. Paediatric services and vaccine-treatment protocol should already be in place," Gandhi wrote on Twitter.

"India's future needs for the present Modi 'system' to be shaken out of sleep," he said.

Gandhi has been seeking a proper vaccine protocol to be put in place for providing protection from COVID-19 to all Indians.

The former Congress chief and his party have also criticised the government's vaccine policy by describing it as discriminatory.

