Journalist, activist booked under NSA for Facebook posts on deceased BJP leader

By PTI

IMPHAL: The Manipur Police has booked journalist Kishorchandra Wangkhem and activist Erendro Leichombam under the National Security Act (NSA) for their allegedly derisive social media posts involving state BJP chief S Tikendra Singh, following his demise due to COVID-19 last week, police sources said.

The duo, both in their 40s, was arrested on Thursday after they took to Facebook to extend their condolences, while also writing that cow dung or cow urine was no cure for COVID-19, in two separate posts.

The saffron party's state vice-president Usham Deban Singh and general secretary P Premananda Meetei filed a complaint against Wangkhem and Leichombam, and shortly after the police picked them up from their residences here.

They were granted bail on Monday, but the government subsequently invoked the NSA.

Th Kirankumar, the district magistrate of Imphal West, said in his order that the two might "resume activities which are prejudicial to the security of the state and maintenance of public order on being released on bail".

Earlier, too, Wankhem, associated with news portal 'Frontline Manipur', had faced arrest on two occasions for his criticism of the BJP.

Erendro is the convenor of political outfit Peoples' Resurgence and Justice Alliance (PRJA).