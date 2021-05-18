STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Marathwada concern for Maharashtra on long road to recovery

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday addressed over 15,000 physicians and asked them to take care of the home quarantine patients by giving them advice and medication.

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

Covid Testing (Image for representation)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Lockdown has been able to bring down Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, but the rural belt, particularly Marathwada, is still witnessing a high number of positivity and mortality in the state.According to the Maharashtra health department, the high mortality is reported in Nanded, Latur and Osmanabad at  5.17%, 2.54% and 2.39% respectively against the state’s average of 1.32%.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pointed out that Covid is spreading in rural areas, therefore the state and its authorities should be alert to tackle the emerging situation.“The highest 39.50% positivity rate is reported in Ahmednagar, followed by 37.91% in Buldhana, 34.13% in Parbhani against the state average of 22.57% in the May 5-11 period,” stated the report.

Rural districts of Buldhana, Ahmednagar and Parbhani have been witnessing the highest positivity for last three weeks where the positivity rate is between 30 and 39%. The health department report also indicates that in the next week starting May 23, more positive cases are likely to be reported in Beed in Latur, Parbhani, Nanded and Osmanabad districts in the Marathwada region of the state.

Maharashtra’s mortality rate is 1.52% against a national average of 1.10% and global average of 2.07%. Earlier Maharashtra’s mortality was higher than other states, but Punjab’s mortality rate is now 2.39% and that of Sikkim 1.80% and of Delhi 1.54 %.

Health Minister Rajesh Tope said positive cases are down in 15 districts, but in the rest of the 19 districts, the situation is a cause for concern. “Big cities such as Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur are showing a major drop in positive cases and the north and western Maharashtra too is recovering. Once the positive cases start dropping in Marathwada, then the Covid plateau will start bending in a big way,” Tope said.

On April 24, Maharashtra reported 67,160 cases while on May 15, these cases came down to 34,884, which is a drastic recovery, though in a lockdown condition. “The result of people seriously observing the lockdown restrictions is clearly visible in Mumbai city. Rural areas are taking time. Despite the restrictions, people still arrange large weddings and other social functions which contribute to the spread of the virus,” said a senior health official.

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday addressed over 15,000 physicians and asked them to take care of the home quarantine patients by giving them advice and medication. He said the approach to tackle the situation has to be inclusive.

