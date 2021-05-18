STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Narada arrests: Mamata may gain politically, but she has to watch out for legal ramifications

The high voltage drama which played out on Monday has focused attention on the possible political fall-out and end-game for the crisis.

Published: 18th May 2021 09:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2021 09:26 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Despite her ministers' arrest in the seven-year-old Narada corruption sting case, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's popularity ratings may have touched new highs, feel political analysts, who also believe questions including by the Governor, on the law and order situation in West Bengal may push the state towards uncharted territories.

The high voltage drama which played out on Monday starting from the early morning arrests of TMC leaders by the CBI to a 6-hour long protest by Banerjee at the CBI office, and demonstrations by her party's supporters before the Raj Bhavan and the Presidency Correctional Home where they had been taken, has focused attention on the possible political fall-out and end-game for the crisis.

Prof Ranabir Samaddar, well-known political scientist and former head of Maulana Azad Institute of Asian Studies, Kolkata, said, "Recent events where the governor has criticised his own government (over post-poll violence) and the arrests themselves are leading us into an uncharted territory.

"He has spoken of undesirable consequences. Is that a hint at an end-game resulting in Governor's Rule?" Samaddar pointed out that the governor is bound by the advice of the chief minister and her council of ministers, yet he has given consent to prosecution of the ministers on his own even though Banerjee had been elected by then.

"These are constitutional grey areas," he said.

Analysts believe that while the end-game may still be hazy in this deepening conflict between the Centre and the state over the arrest of two TMC ministers, a ruling party MLA and a former MLA who had joined BJP and then quit, the immediate political fall-out favours Banerjee with her popularity ratings possibly going up with the "popular perception of her fighting a lone battle against the Centre".

"There is no doubt that the chief minister has played the martyrs card well in yesterday's one-day game and her popularity has possibly soared further at the cost of the BJP, the party she worsted in the recent polls," said Dipankar Bhattacharya, general secretary of the CPI(ML)-L and a statistician-turned-psephologist.

Bhattacharya added that the talk of a breakdown of law and order both by the Governor and in CBI's plea before courts could be pointers to a larger game plan.

Banerjee and her party in the campaign for the recently concluded assembly polls had tried to bring up the imagery of a lone woman fighting a horde of "outsiders" and evoke folklore memories of Maratha raiders called 'Bargis' looting Bengal during the later Mughal period.

The raking up of an old case of a sting operation by the little known Narada channel which caught several TMC functionaries accepting or agreeing to accept wads of cash on camera from a fictitious company in a style reminiscent of an earlier turn of the century sting done on several NDA leaders, is also being as an attempt to corner her by the public at large, said Rajat Roy, political analyst and member of the think tank Calcutta Research Group.

The timing of the arrests when the state is in a complete lockdown in a bid to flatten a rising graph of Covid-19 cases and the fact that the two arrested ministers were directly involved in combating the disease are also issues that political analysts feel impact public perceptions.

Roy pointed out that the BJP's West Bengal leadership has been "extremely defensive" about the move, partly because of the public perceptions which affect them politically as well as because the leader of the opposition Suvendu Adhikari and another BJP leader Mukul Roy, both formerly with the TMC, are co-accused in the case.

Other opposition parties including the Congress and the CPI(M) have tried to capitalise on this.

State Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "The CBI's act is nothing but the BJP's politics of revenge.

If these ministers can be arrested, why the BJP's two heavyweights were left untouched?" However, analysts believe while Banerjee is gaining politically from the "drama", she has to be careful as the scenes which were witnessed on Monday of TMC supporters pelting policemen with stones, could lead to more trouble in days ahead, with her every action being watched carefully by the central leadership.

"She has a populist sense, but her party has to have a legal sense of the unfolding scenario too to be able to manage it," said Samaddar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narada Mamata Banerjee Trinamool CBI
India Matters
MD Sharvil Patel said the company hopes to supply 5 crore doses by the end of this year.
India could get fourth Covid vaccine as Zydus Cadila set to seek nod for ZyCoV-D
Family members react during the cremation of a COVID-19 victim outside a crematorium. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid deaths decelerating, data shows patients are being diagnosed late
Once the Central government gives its approval, children too will get  the Covid vaccine | Express
Children largely asymptomatic but capable of infecting coronavirus: VK Paul
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Google announces new privacy settings, AI tools and Android 12 Beta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and former Health Minister K K Shailaja (File photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Pinarayi 2.0: KK Shailaja dropped in new cabinet, CM's son-in-law included
The recent view on discontinuing the use of plasma therapy comes a day after a meeting of ICMR-National Task Force for COVID-19. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Irrational and non-scientific': Centre drops plasma therapy as treatment for COVID 19 in IndiaPlas
Gallery
A barge with 273 personnel onboard has gone adrift off the Mumbai coast in cyclonic storm. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae batters Maharashtra; Navy pressed into action, Mumbai airport closed as nature reveals the ugly face 
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp