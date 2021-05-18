STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rats nibbling newborn's feet: MP rights commission seeks report; nurse suspended

MPHRC chairman Justice Narendra Kumar Jain directed Indore's divisional commissioner and the joint director of the health department to submit a report within the next 15 days.

Representational Image.

By PTI

INDORE: The Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission (MPHRC) has sought a report from senior government officials over the incident of rats nibbling a newborn's feet in a state-run hospital in Indore, an official said on Tuesday.

Taking cognisance of media reports about the incident, MPHRC chairman Justice Narendra Kumar Jain directed Indore's divisional commissioner and the joint director of the health department to submit a report within the next 15 days, a commission official said.

The incident of rats gnawing at the feet of a newborn at government-run Maharaja Yeshwantrao (MY) hospitals nursery care unit for newborn babies was confirmed by the facility's superintendent Dr Pramendra Thakur on Monday.

Meanwhile, a MY Hospital official told PTI on Tuesday that the 23-day-old baby was kept in a pram where rats nibbled its feet.

"After administering first-aid, the baby is now being treated under the supervision of specialist doctors.The baby's condition is stable now," he said.

The newborn, a premature baby, weiged just 1.3 kg when he was born and therefore being treated in the nursery of the hospital.

Dr Thakur said a three-member committee, comprising two doctors and an administrative official, has been set up for investigation.

A nurse was placed under suspension and services of two employees of a cleaning and security firm were terminated on Tuesday evening.

