STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Wrestler murder case: Court to pronounce order on Sushil Kumar's anticipatory bail plea

Additional Sessions Judge Jadgish Kumar heard the contentions of both the prosecution and defense at length and reserved the order on the application.

Published: 18th May 2021 02:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2021 02:23 PM   |  A+A-

Two-time Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar

Two-time Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court will on Tuesday pronounce the order on the anticipatory bail application filed by two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar in connection with the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl that led to the death of a wrestler.

Additional Sessions Judge Jadgish Kumar heard the contentions of both the prosecution and defense at length and reserved the order on the application.

"It will be pronounced before 4 pm today," the judge said.

Fearing arrest, the wrestler had moved the Rohini court in Delhi on May 17 seeking anticipatory bail, asserting that the probe against him is biased and that no injuries caused are attributable to him.

During the course of proceedings, Additional Public Prosecutor Atul Srivastava, representing the police, sought dismissal of the pre-arrest bail plea on grounds that there is electronic evidence against him.

ALSO READ | Chhatrasal stadium brawl: Police announce one lakh reward for information on Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar

The prosecutor also asserted that the passport of Kumar, who is on the run, has been confiscated to alert the authorities as there is an apprehension that he may flee the country.

Senior Advocate Sidharth Luthra, representing the accused, told the court that no custodial interrogation of his client is required as all the recoveries, including vehicle, weapon and stick, have been made by the police.

"These people, who I am up against, are criminal-minded people and I will suffer at their hands," Luthra said, on the behalf of Kumar.

Sagar Rana died, while two of his friends got injured, after they were allegedly assaulted by Kumar and other wrestlers on May 4 night, at the Chhatrasal Stadium premises in the national capital.

According to the police, the brawl involved Kumar, Ajay, Prince Dalal, Sonu, Sagar, Amit and others.

Dalal, a resident of Jhajjar in Haryana, was held in the case.

A case was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act at the Model Town Police Station.

Kumar is on the run since Rana's death and the police are making efforts to trace him by conducting raids in the Delhi-NCR region and neighbouring states.

On Monday, the Delhi Police announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for any information on Kumar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sushil Kumar Chhatrasal Stadium
India Matters
MD Sharvil Patel said the company hopes to supply 5 crore doses by the end of this year.
India could get fourth Covid vaccine as Zydus Cadila set to seek nod for ZyCoV-D
Family members react during the cremation of a COVID-19 victim outside a crematorium. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid deaths decelerating, data shows patients are being diagnosed late
Once the Central government gives its approval, children too will get  the Covid vaccine | Express
Children largely asymptomatic but capable of infecting coronavirus: VK Paul
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Google announces new privacy settings, AI tools and Android 12 Beta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and former Health Minister K K Shailaja (File photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Pinarayi 2.0: KK Shailaja dropped in new cabinet, CM's son-in-law included
The recent view on discontinuing the use of plasma therapy comes a day after a meeting of ICMR-National Task Force for COVID-19. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Irrational and non-scientific': Centre drops plasma therapy as treatment for COVID 19 in IndiaPlas
Gallery
A barge with 273 personnel onboard has gone adrift off the Mumbai coast in cyclonic storm. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae batters Maharashtra; Navy pressed into action, Mumbai airport closed as nature reveals the ugly face 
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp