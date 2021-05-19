STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Attempts being made to create instability in state: Shiv Sena demands West Bengal Governor be recalled

The arrest of four TMC leaders by the CBI in connection with the Narada sting tape case smacks of 'political vendetta', Shiv Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' alleged.

Published: 19th May 2021 12:57 PM

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Shiv Sena on Wednesday demanded that West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar be immediately recalled, claiming that attempts were being made to create political instability in the state.

The conduct of the West Bengal governor is "against the Constitution", an editorial in the Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' alleged in the wake of the ongoing political tussle between the TMC-led state government and the opposition BJP.

"Attempts are being made to create instability and unrest in West Bengal....the governor should be immediately recalled," said the Sena, which extended support to Trinamool Congress (TMC) head and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee ahead of the state polls held recently.

The arrest of four TMC leaders by the CBI in connection with the Narada sting tape case smacks of "political vendetta", the Marathi daily further charged.

"They were caught on camera taking bribes in the the 2014 Narada string operation. But why no action against the other two accused - Mukul Roy and Suvendu Adhikari - who are now with the BJP? Have they become clean since they are now in the BJP and fought elections against (TMC head) Mamata Banerjee?" it asked.

