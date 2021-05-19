STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP MLA Gotam Lal Meena dies of COVID-19 in Udaipur

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Assembly Speaker C P Joshi and BJP state president Satish Poonia condoled the three-time MLA's death.

Published: 19th May 2021 12:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2021 12:23 PM

Gotam Lal Meena is the fourth MLA in Rajasthan to succumb to coronavirus.

By PTI

JAIPUR: BJP MLA Gotam Lal Meena died of COVID-19 at a hospital in Udaipur on Wednesday.

The 56-year-old MLA from Dhariawad constituency in Rajasthan's Pratapgarh district is survived by wife and four sons.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Assembly Speaker C P Joshi and BJP state president Satish Poonia condoled the three-time MLA's death.

Leader of Opposition Gulabchand Kataria said, Meena was admitted to the MB government hospital in Udaipur for the last few days.

His condition deteriorated following which he was put on ventilator support.

Meena is the fourth MLA in Rajasthan to succumb to coronavirus.

Earlier, Congress MLAs Kailash Trivedi and Gajendra Shaktawat and BJP MLA Kiran Maheshwari died due to the infection.

With the demise of Meena, the number of MLAs in the house of 200 has dropped to 198 in Rajasthan.

Vallabhnagar constituency is already vacant after the death of Congress MLA Shaktawat who died in January this year.

