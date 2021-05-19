STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

CBI lodges corruption case against IFFCO ex-MD, others for 'irregularities' in fertiliser import 

After lodging the FIR, the CBI has launched a search operation at 12 premises linked to Awasthi and Gahlaut in Delhi, Mumbai and Gurugram, they said.

Published: 19th May 2021 03:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2021 03:54 PM   |  A+A-

CBI Headquarters

CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The CBI has registered a case of corruption against former managing director and CEO of IFFCO US Awasthi, former managing director of Indian Potash Limited Parvinder Singh Gahlaut and their sons, among others, for alleged irregularities in the import of fertilisers and claiming subsidies, officials said on Wednesday.

After lodging the FIR, the CBI has launched a search operation at 12 premises linked to Awasthi and Gahlaut in Delhi, Mumbai and Gurugram, they said.

The case pertains to the accused allegedly claiming higher subsidies from the government by importing fertilisers at inflated prices and receiving commission from the supplier through sham transactions, the officials said.

The fertilisers are supplied to farmers on which the government provides a subsidy to keep the prices reasonable, they added.

The CBI has alleged that the accused, in order to cheat the government by claiming a higher subsidy, imported fertilisers and raw materials through Kisan International Trading FZE in Dubai (a subsidiary of IFFCO) and other middlemen at highly-inflated rates, agency spokesperson Joshi said in a statement.

The inflated prices covered the commission meant for Awasthi and Gahlaut, which was transferred by the overseas suppliers to them through sham transactions involving the accused, the officials said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has also booked Awasthi's sons Amol, the promoter of Catalyst Business Associate, and Anupam, the promoter of Catalyst Business Solutions.

Gahlaut's son Vivek, Pankaj Jain of the Dubai-based Jyoti Group of Companies and Rare Earth Group, his brother Sanjay Jain, president of Jyoti Trading Corporation and a beneficial owner of other entities of the Jyoti Group, senior vice-president of Jyoti Trading Corporation Amrinder Dhari Singh and chartered accountant Rajiv Saxena, who is also the promoter of Midas Metal International LLC and other companies, have been named in the FIR as accused.

The agency has also booked an employee of Pankaj Jain, Sushil Kumar Pachisia, and unidentified directors of the Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CBI Parvinder Singh Gahlaut US Awasthi IFFCO corruption
India Matters
Doordarshan
To counter bad press abroad, govt plans DD International
Corporation, as a part of its mass vaccination drive vaccinate hundreds of Brooke field IT company employees at Perungudi on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin prasath, EPS)
Covid vaccine can be given 3 months after recovery: Centre
For representational purposes
Bangladesh beats India in per capita income
Asia Cup (Photo | AFP)
Pakistan likely to host 2022 Asia Cup: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several parts of the city received moderate to heavy rainfall on account of Cyclone Tauktae on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
WATCH | Delhi receives highest rainfall since 1951 for the month of May
Governor Arif Mohammad Khan greets Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the latter was sworn in at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (Photo | PRD)
Pinarayi sworn in as Kerala CM second time: Learn about his new cabinet ministers
Gallery
WHAT IS BLACK FUNGUS? Mucormycosis or black fungus is caused by a group of fungal moulds called mucormycetes. These fungi live throughout the environment, particularly in soil and in decaying organic matter, such as leaves, compost piles or rotten wood.
What is 'deadly' Black Fungus disease and why COVID-19 patients should take extra care against it?
On May 17, Barge P305 went adrift in the Arabian Sea and sunk on May 19 about 35 nautical miles from Mumbai. It was reported that 38 people on board are still missing. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae: How barge P305 sunk in the Arabian Sea and how rescue missions are progressing for missing crew
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp