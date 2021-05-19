STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Centre shares info on vaccine supply till June 15, asks states to prepare plan

Between May 1 and June 15, a total of 5,86,29000 doses will be provided to the states under the central quota.

Published: 19th May 2021 03:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2021 03:37 PM   |  A+A-

COVID Vaccine

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Sumi Sukanya Dutta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre has asked states to prepare a district-wise and vaccination centre-wise plan for the administration of Covid vaccine till mid-June, and publicise it, in order to avoid overcrowding at inoculation centres.

The figure shared by the Union government said that between May 1 and June 15, a total of 5,86,29 000 doses will be provided to the states under the central quota. While 70% of the vaccine doses are to be used for the second jabs of the most vulnerable 45 plus population, 30% is to be used for administering first jabs to those in this population group.

No vaccine doses supplied by the Centre however, can be used for administering shots to the 18-44 year age group. 

In addition, as per information received from vaccine manufacturers of Covishield and Covaxin, a total of 4 crore, 87 lakh and 55 thousand doses are available till end of next month for direct procurement by states.

Last week, the government said that it is supplying states with 1.92 crore doses of Covid vaccine between May 16 and May 31, which includes 162.5 lakh doses of Covishield and 29.49 lakh doses of Covaxin.


ALSO READ | India could get fourth Covid vaccine as Zydus Cadila set to seek nod for ZyCoV-D

The Centre  on Wednesday asserted that it has already shared a clear supply timeline with states till June and in order to ensure efficient and judicious utilization of available doses for successful implementation of Covid vaccination drive, states have been asked to prepare a clear plan for this period.

Apart from preparing a district-wise and vaccination centre-wise plan for administration of Covid vaccines, states have also been instructed to use multiple media platforms for dissemination of such a plan to enhance awareness among the masses.

Also, states and private vaccination centres have been advised to publish their vaccination calendar on CoWIN digital platform in advance, while desisting from publishing single day vaccination calendars.

It also said that the states should see that there is no overcrowding at vaccination centres and the process of booking appointments on CoWIN is hassle-free.

As of now, the states should make advance plans for administration of Covid vaccine till June 15, said the health ministry.

“The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from Covid continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level,” said the government.

Till Wednesday morning, India has administered a total of 18,58,09,302 vaccine doses of which nearly 64 lakh jabs have been given to those in the 18-44 age group.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid vaccination second Covid jab vaccine shortage
India Matters
Doordarshan
To counter bad press abroad, govt plans DD International
Corporation, as a part of its mass vaccination drive vaccinate hundreds of Brooke field IT company employees at Perungudi on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin prasath, EPS)
Covid vaccine can be given 3 months after recovery: Centre
For representational purposes
Bangladesh beats India in per capita income
Asia Cup (Photo | AFP)
Pakistan likely to host 2022 Asia Cup: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several parts of the city received moderate to heavy rainfall on account of Cyclone Tauktae on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
WATCH | Delhi receives highest rainfall since 1951 for the month of May
Governor Arif Mohammad Khan greets Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the latter was sworn in at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (Photo | PRD)
Pinarayi sworn in as Kerala CM second time: Learn about his new cabinet ministers
Gallery
WHAT IS BLACK FUNGUS? Mucormycosis or black fungus is caused by a group of fungal moulds called mucormycetes. These fungi live throughout the environment, particularly in soil and in decaying organic matter, such as leaves, compost piles or rotten wood.
What is 'deadly' Black Fungus disease and why COVID-19 patients should take extra care against it?
On May 17, Barge P305 went adrift in the Arabian Sea and sunk on May 19 about 35 nautical miles from Mumbai. It was reported that 38 people on board are still missing. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae: How barge P305 sunk in the Arabian Sea and how rescue missions are progressing for missing crew
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp