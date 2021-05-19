Centre shares info on vaccine supply till June 15, asks states to prepare plan

Sumi Sukanya Dutta By

NEW DELHI: The Centre has asked states to prepare a district-wise and vaccination centre-wise plan for the administration of Covid vaccine till mid-June, and publicise it, in order to avoid overcrowding at inoculation centres.

The figure shared by the Union government said that between May 1 and June 15, a total of 5,86,29 000 doses will be provided to the states under the central quota. While 70% of the vaccine doses are to be used for the second jabs of the most vulnerable 45 plus population, 30% is to be used for administering first jabs to those in this population group.

No vaccine doses supplied by the Centre however, can be used for administering shots to the 18-44 year age group.

In addition, as per information received from vaccine manufacturers of Covishield and Covaxin, a total of 4 crore, 87 lakh and 55 thousand doses are available till end of next month for direct procurement by states.

Last week, the government said that it is supplying states with 1.92 crore doses of Covid vaccine between May 16 and May 31, which includes 162.5 lakh doses of Covishield and 29.49 lakh doses of Covaxin.



The Centre on Wednesday asserted that it has already shared a clear supply timeline with states till June and in order to ensure efficient and judicious utilization of available doses for successful implementation of Covid vaccination drive, states have been asked to prepare a clear plan for this period.

Apart from preparing a district-wise and vaccination centre-wise plan for administration of Covid vaccines, states have also been instructed to use multiple media platforms for dissemination of such a plan to enhance awareness among the masses.

Also, states and private vaccination centres have been advised to publish their vaccination calendar on CoWIN digital platform in advance, while desisting from publishing single day vaccination calendars.

It also said that the states should see that there is no overcrowding at vaccination centres and the process of booking appointments on CoWIN is hassle-free.

As of now, the states should make advance plans for administration of Covid vaccine till June 15, said the health ministry.

“The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from Covid continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level,” said the government.

Till Wednesday morning, India has administered a total of 18,58,09,302 vaccine doses of which nearly 64 lakh jabs have been given to those in the 18-44 age group.

