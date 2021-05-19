COVID-19 vaccine can be given three months after recovery: Centre

By Online Desk

COVID-19 vaccine can be administered three months after a patient has recovered from the viral infection, the health ministry announced on Wednesday.

In another revision to vaccination terms, the goverment released a fresh set of guidelines based on the recommendations by National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC), on Wednesday.

If a person is infected by coronavirus after having recieved the first dose of the vaccine, the second dose would be deferred by three months following the "clinical recovery from COVID-19 illness," the Union Health Ministry shared today.

The government added that lactating women are advised to get the vaccine, and that no screening by Rapid Antigen Test is required for any vaccine recipients.

Meanwhile, the vaccination for pregnant women is still being deliberated upon by the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI), it said.

The communique has been sent to all the states and Union Territories, the centre said.

The recommendations arrive when the country conducted more 20 lakh COVID-19 tests across the country in a span of 24 hours, which is a global record and the highest ever done in a single day.

Meanwhile, the daily positivity rate has declined to 13.31 per cent, the Union Health Ministry said.

India's COVID-19 daily recoveries exceeded the number of daily new cases for the sixth consecutive day.

Cumulative recoveries have surged to 2,19,86,363 with 3,89,851 patients recuperating in a day.