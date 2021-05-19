STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID crisis: Navy, Army design oxygen recycling systems to alleviate shortage

India has been badly hit by a second wave of coronavirus infections, and hospitals in several states are reeling under a shortage of vaccines, oxygen, drugs, equipment and beds.

Oxygen Cylinders

Oxygen Cylinders (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Indian Navy said on Wednesday it has designed an oxygen recycling system that extends the life of the existing medical oxygen cylinders two to four times to alleviate the current shortage of the life-saving gas.

The system is designed based on the fact that only a small percentage of oxygen inhaled by a patient is actually absorbed by the lungs, the rest being exhaled into the atmosphere along with carbon dioxide produced by the body, the Navy said in a statement.

This exhaled oxygen can be re-used, provided the carbon dioxide is removed, it added.

"To achieve this, the system adds a second pipe to the patient's existing oxygen mask, which sucks out the air exhaled by a patient using a low-pressure motor," the statement mentioned.

The Navy said the oxygen recycling system has been designed by the Southern Naval Command's diving school.

"The system is now being progressed for clinical trials in accordance with existing guidelines, which are expected to be completed expeditiously, after which the design will be freely available for mass production in the country," it added.

All components used in the system are indigenous and freely available in the country, the Navy said.

The Indian Army said on Wednesday it has found a solution for efficient conversion of liquid oxygen to low pressure oxygen gas that can be given to COVID-19 patients at their hospital beds.

"Over seven days, the team of Army engineers in-direct consultation and material support from CSIR & DRDO put together a working solution using vaporisers, pressure relief valves and liquid oxygen cylinders," the Army's statement noted.

CSIR stands for the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research and DRDO stands for the Defence Research and Development Organisation.

"Since oxygen was transported in liquid form in cryogenic tanks, quick conversion of liquid oxygen to oxygen gas and ensuring availability at the patients' bed was a critical challenge faced by all hospitals managing COVID patients," the statement said.

The engineers' team used a self pressuring liquid oxygen cylinder of small capacity (250 litres) and processed it through a especially designed vaporiser and directly usable outlet pressure (4 Bar) with leak-proof pipeline and pressure valves, it mentioned.

The engineers' team was led under Major General Sanjay Rihani.

A prototype with two liquid cylinders capable of feeding oxygen gas for 40 beds for a period of two to three days was made functional at base hospital in Delhi.

"The team has also tested a mobile version to cater for typical shifting requirements in hospitals," the statement noted.

"The system is economically viable and is safe to operate since it obviates high gas pressure in the pipeline or cylinders and does not require any power supply to operate. The system is capable of replication in a quick time frame," it added.

India saw a record 4,529 fatalities due to coronavirus in a single day pushing the COVID-19 death toll to 2,83,248, while 2.67 lakh fresh cases were recorded, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

With a total of 2,67,334 fresh infections, India's total tally of cases climbed to 2,54,96,330.

