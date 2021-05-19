Covid-cured must wait three months for vaccination, says Centre

Sumi Sukanya Dutta By

NEW DELHI: Those who have got Covid infections, with or without their first shot, should wait for three months before vaccination after recovery.

These fresh guidelines, as suggested by the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration, were accepted by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday.

The recommendations have been based on the evolving situation of the Covid pandemic and emerging global scientific evidence and experience, said the government and added that the new guidelines have been shared with the states.

The clarification sought to put to rest the concerns that delaying vaccination for those infected and then recovered from Covid could be largely due to vaccine shortage and may be not evidence based.

The recommendations by the expert group have said that for individuals having lab test proven SARS-2 Covid illness, vaccination should be deferred by three months after recovery.

Also, patients who have been given anti-SARS-2 monoclonal antibodies or convalescent plasma should wait for three months from the date of discharge from the hospital before taking the shot.

“Individuals who have received at least the first dose and got Covid infection before completion of the dosing schedule, the second dose should be deferred by three months after clinical recovery from Covid-19 illness,” the guidelines say.

People with any other serious general illness requiring hospitalization or ICU care should also wait for 4-8 weeks before getting the Covid19 vaccine, while vaccination is recommended for all lactating women.

There is no requirement for screening of the vaccine recipients by rapid antigen test prior to Covid vaccination, the government has said.

An individual can donate blood after 14 days of either receipt of Covid vaccine or testing RTPCR negative, if suffering from the disease.

The Centre however added that the matter of vaccination of pregnant women is under discussion and further deliberation by the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization.

It has now written to states to direct the concerned officials to take note of these recommendations and undertake necessary action for their effective implementation.

States have been advised to ensure effective dissemination of the information to service providers as well as the general public, through use of all channels of information and communication in the local languages.

The Union government has also asked states to undertake training of the vaccination staff at all levels.

The fresh advisory on Covid vaccination comes soon after it was decided, based on suggestions by the expert committee, to raise the gap between two doses of Covishield to 12-16 weeks, as compared to an interval of 6-8 weeks recommended earlier.