Cyclone Tauktae: INS Kochi brings 125 rescuees from barge P305 to Mumbai

By PTI

MUMBAI: The warship INS Kochi arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday with 125 workmen rescued from barge P305, an accommodation barge that sank amid the Cyclone Tauktae fury.

Of the 273 people on the ill-fated barge, 184 have been rescued so far by the Indian Navy.

My ship has come back with 125 of the 184 persons from P305 rescued so far, Captain Sachin Sequeira, the commanding officer of INS Kochi, told reporters here.

The operating conditions during the ongoing search and rescue at sea are tough with wind speeds of almost 90-100 kmph and waves as high as 9-10 metres, he said.

INS Kochi had set sail from the city on Monday morning to rescue the workmen from P305 in the Heera oil drilling platform, around 70 km off the Mumbai coast.

Other naval ships and helicopters are continuing with the search for survivors.