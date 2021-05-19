Deaths due to COVID-19 increasing, vaccines reducing: Rahul Gandhi

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused the Centre of diverting attention and said while deaths due to COVID-19 are increasing the vaccines are reducing.

He also shared graphs showing a decline in COVID-19 vaccinations and the rise in number of daily deaths due to coronavirus.

"Vaccines are decreasing and Covid deaths are increasing. The Central government policy - Divert attention, spread untruth, make noise by hiding facts," he charged in a tweet in Hindi.

India saw a record 4,529 fatalities due to coronavirus in a single day pushing the COVID-19 death toll to 2,83,248, while 2.67 lakh fresh cases were recorded, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

With a total of 2,67,334 fresh infections, India's total tally of cases climbed to 2,54,96,330.

ALSO WATCH: