STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Health condition of Covid-positive Buddhadeb Bhattacharya 'stable' 

The 77-year-old former CM, who is in home isolation and also suffers from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), needs to go to hospital for other clinical examinations, the sources said.

Published: 19th May 2021 03:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2021 03:57 PM   |  A+A-

Former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharya

Former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharya (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The health condition of former West Bengal chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, who tested positive for COVID-19, is "stable", health department sources said on Wednesday.

His wife Mira Bhattacharya, who also contracted the virus and is undergoing treatment at a city hospital, is also doing fine, they said.

The 77-year-old former CM, who is in home isolation and also suffers from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), needs to go to hospital for other clinical examinations, the sources said.

"But, he is not willing to go.

Last night, his oxygen saturation slipped below 90; it improved after he was administered external support.

We have urged him to go to hospital and get the tests done," one of the sources said.

Both Bhattacharya and his wife tested positive on Tuesday evening.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Buddhadeb Bhattacharya
India Matters
Doordarshan
To counter bad press abroad, govt plans DD International
Corporation, as a part of its mass vaccination drive vaccinate hundreds of Brooke field IT company employees at Perungudi on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin prasath, EPS)
Covid vaccine can be given 3 months after recovery: Centre
For representational purposes
Bangladesh beats India in per capita income
Asia Cup (Photo | AFP)
Pakistan likely to host 2022 Asia Cup: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several parts of the city received moderate to heavy rainfall on account of Cyclone Tauktae on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
WATCH | Delhi receives highest rainfall since 1951 for the month of May
Governor Arif Mohammad Khan greets Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the latter was sworn in at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (Photo | PRD)
Pinarayi sworn in as Kerala CM second time: Learn about his new cabinet ministers
Gallery
WHAT IS BLACK FUNGUS? Mucormycosis or black fungus is caused by a group of fungal moulds called mucormycetes. These fungi live throughout the environment, particularly in soil and in decaying organic matter, such as leaves, compost piles or rotten wood.
What is 'deadly' Black Fungus disease and why COVID-19 patients should take extra care against it?
On May 17, Barge P305 went adrift in the Arabian Sea and sunk on May 19 about 35 nautical miles from Mumbai. It was reported that 38 people on board are still missing. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae: How barge P305 sunk in the Arabian Sea and how rescue missions are progressing for missing crew
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp