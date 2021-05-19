STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

More pharma companies should be allowed to produce COVID-19 vaccines: Nitin Gadkari

There are 2-3 laboratories in every state. They should be given the formula to produce the COVID-19 vaccines. They can give royalty, Gadkari said.

Published: 19th May 2021 11:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2021 11:30 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said that more pharma companies should be allowed to manufacture the COVID-19 vaccine in the country during the pandemic to scale up production.

While addressing a meeting via video conferencing Gadkari said, "If the demand of vaccine is more than the supply, it creates the problem. So, instead of one company, let 10 more companies be given the license to manufacture the vaccine."

"There are 2-3 laboratories in every state. They should be given the formula to produce the COVID-19 vaccines. They can give royalty," Gadkari said.

"Let them supply in the country and later if there is surplus, they may export. It can be done in 15-20 days," he added.

Currently, only two firms - Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute of India - are manufacturing COVID vaccines in the country and only three vaccines have so far been approved to be sold in India --- COVAXIN, COVESHIELD and Sputnik V.

Many states have complained about the shortage of COVID-19 vaccines.

Reacting to Gadkari's comment on the shortage of the COVID-19 vaccines, national spokesperson of Congress Jaiveer Shergill said that the whole nation is demanding vaccines, BJP is supplying fake tool kits.

"Mr Gadkari says to solve Vaccine demand-supply issue more manufacturing licenses should be given. The problem is-Nation is demanding vaccines, BJP is supplying fake tool kits. Good to know at least one BJP minister is waking up to reality - how many more have to die to wake up the system," Shergill tweeted.

A total of 18,58,09,302 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered across the country since the vaccination drive began on January 16.

According to official data, 2,67,334 fresh COVID-19 cases were recorded during a 24-hour period.

"The cumulative caseload stands at 2,54,96,330, including 32,26,719 active cases, 2,19,86,363 recoveries and 2,83,248 deaths," the Union Health Ministry said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
nitin gadkari covid vaccine pharma companies
India Matters
For representational purposes
Simple Covid life hacks: How to stop worrying and start living
MD Sharvil Patel said the company hopes to supply 5 crore doses by the end of this year.
India could get fourth Covid vaccine as Zydus Cadila set to seek nod for ZyCoV-D
Family members react during the cremation of a COVID-19 victim outside a crematorium. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid deaths decelerating, data shows patients are being diagnosed late
Once the Central government gives its approval, children too will get  the Covid vaccine | Express
Children largely asymptomatic but capable of infecting coronavirus: VK Paul

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A house that was completely destroyed at Thonikadavu near Anchuthengu in Thiruvananthapuram, due to high tide on Sunday | bP Deepu
Kerala: 8% of those displaced by Cyclone Tauktae rain Covid positive or symptomatic
Cyclone Tauktae affected areas of Gujarat and Diu. (Photo | ANI)
Post Cyclone devastation in Gujarat's Ahmedabad: Hospital boards, hoarding fall due to heavy winds
Gallery
With the oath-taking ceremony of the second Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government set to take place on Thursday, here’s a list of his cabinet colleagues and the ministerial responsibilities they will shoulder. (Graphic | Vijesh CK)
New Kerala cabinet: Here are all members of the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government; Veena George replaces KK Shailaja as health minister
Senior CPM leader KK Shailaja, who shot to international fame with her exceptional handling of Kerala's fight against Nipah and COVID-19 was dropped from the second Pinarayi Cabinet. Social media is abuzz with comments, with a number of celebrities joinin
Bring Our Teacher Back: Malayalam film stars question KK Shailaja's exclusion from Kerala Cabinet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp